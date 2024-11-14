CJ's new cold chain logistics center opens in Georgia

CJ Logistics, South Korea’s largest logistics firm, announced Thursday that it has commenced operations of its new cold chain logistics center in Gainesville, Georgia.

The facility spans 24,904 square meters, with 90 percent dedicated to cold chain logistics and the remaining 10 percent allocated for ambient storage. The center can adjust the temperature in accordance with each product’s storage requirements.

The center features a blast-freezing system that rapidly lowers product temperatures. For the quality control of stored products, it also includes an inspection office designed to get certification from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The center is adjacent to the Norfolk Southern Railway and major highways, which enhance its connectivity. It will also gain a direct link to the Port of Savannah upon the completion of the Northeast Georgia Inland Port.

Gainesville, a leading producer of frozen poultry in the US, has a high demand for cold chain logistics. As nearby facilities become obsolete, CJ Logistics anticipates that its new center will meet the region's growing needs. The company has already secured clients and is managing logistics for frozen processed foods, poultry and baked goods.

CJ Logistics plans to launch a 27,000-square-meter cold chain logistics center in New Century, Kansas, by the third quarter of next year. Additionally, a new facility is scheduled to open in Elwood, Illinois, by the first half of 2026 in partnership with the Korea Ocean Business Corporation.

“By leveraging cutting-edge technology and our expertise in cold chain logistics, we aim to offer the best supply chain solutions. We hope to solidify our position in the North American market and expand the high-value cold chain logistics business,” said Kevin Coleman, CEO of CJ Logistics America.