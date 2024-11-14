Police release info of man who murdered ex-girlfriend and injured her mother

This image posted by the Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency on its homepage on Thursday shows the name, age, and mugshot of 34-year-old Seo Dong-ha, accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and her mother. (Yonhap)

The South Korean police on Thursday revealed the name, age and mugshot of a man accused of murdering his former girlfriend and injuring her mother.

Seo Dong-ha, 34, is suspected of killing a woman in her 30s at an apartment complex in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 8. Seo also attacked the victim's mother, inflicting non-critical damage with his knife.

He reported himself to the police and was arrested shortly after.

Seo and the victim had dated for four months earlier in the year. After the relationship ended, the victim reported Seo to the police three times for stalking between July and November. For protection, her mother began to accompany her wherever she went.

The Personal Information Disclosure Committee of the Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency said Seo's crime met the criteria for disclosing suspect information, as the crime was brutal in nature, witnessed by the mother, inflicted severe damage and had sufficient evidence of guilt with Seo's confession.

The committee also said revealing Seo's information could raise awareness of the severity of stalking-related crime.

The Act on the Disclosure of Personal Information of Specific Serious Crimes stipulates that suspects of "specific serious crimes" can have their personal information revealed to the public. Such crimes include murder, special bodily injury to another (assault with a weapon or collective force), severe cases of sex offense, drug crimes and treason.

Seo's information will be on the Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency's homepage until Dec. 13.