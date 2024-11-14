Another Korean American wins seat in US Congress

Most Popular
Another Korean American wins seat in US CongressBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 14, 2024 - 10:54
Another Korean American won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, a news report said Wednesday, an election that will add to a steadily growing list of Korean American lawmakers in Congress.
State Sen. Dave Min, a Democrat, has defeated his Republican rival, Scott Baugh, by a slim margin in the race in California's 47th Congressional District, according to NBC News. It marks his first election to the lower chamber of Congress.
"I know many of us are anxious about the future of our country, but we cannot give up on America," Min wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "In Congress, I will fight to protect our democracy, safeguard our freedoms, and expand economic opportunity."
With his election, he joined a small yet growing group of lawmakers of Korean descent, including Rep. Andy Kim who has become the first Korean American elected to the Senate.
Before being elected to the California State Senate in 2020, Min was an assistant law professor at the University of California, Irvine School of Law. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business and Harvard Law School. (Yonhap)
