BTS' Jin to perform 'Running Wild' on Jimmy Fallon's show

A composite image from scenes captured from a teaser video released by NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," provided by BigHit Music. The video teases BTS member Jin's upcoming appearance on the show. (Yonhap)

Jin, a member of K-pop superstar BTS, will give a live performance of his new song, "Running Wild," on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" next week, the group's agency said Thursday.

The vocalist will appear on the popular US TV show set to air at 1:35 p.m. next Thursday (Korean time), according to BigHit Music.

During the show, Jin will perform live "Running Wild," the lead track of Jin's first solo album, "Happy," set for release Friday.

The show also confirmed Jin's appearance on social media.

BTS last appeared on the show in July 2021 to perform "Butter" and "Permission to Dance." Since then, Jimin, Suga and Jungkook have also promoted their solo work on the program.

"Happy," which consists of six tracks, also marks Jin's first release since his discharge from mandatory military service in June. (Yonhap)