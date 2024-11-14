[Herald Gallery] Gathering seasonal traces brings calm

“Gathering seasonal traces brings calm” by An SoHyun (Oil on canvas, 37.9×37.9 cm, 2024)

The exhibition “The Gift” is being held at Gallery Unplugged in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, until Nov. 22.

Four artists — An SoHyun, On YeWon, Lee SunGeun and Cho JaeYeon — present a variety of works exploring the preciousness of daily life and themes of hope.

Using diverse motifs such as Google Street View, symmetry, the passage of time and fairytale-like imagery, the pieces convey warmth and solace in familiar landscapes and relationships.

The exhibition spans various media, including photography, painting and installations, capturing everyday moments from unique perspectives.

Provided by HERALD AUCTION