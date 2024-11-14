Biden, Trump meet in White House, call for smooth transition

US President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on Nov. 13 in this photo released by Reuters. (Yonhap)

President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump met at the White House on Wednesday for the first time since last week's presidential election, with both calling for a smooth transition of power.

In the Oval Office, Biden shook hands with Trump and congratulated him on his victory -- a resumption of a post-election tradition that paused in 2020 when Trump refused to concede the election results and did not invite Biden to the presidential office.

"Congratulations," Biden said. "And (I am) looking forward to having a, like we said, smooth transition -- (and we will) do everything we can to make sure you're accommodated, what you need. And we're going to get a chance to talk about some of that today."

Trump expressed his appreciation to Biden.

"Politics is tough. And it's, many cases, not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today," Trump said. "And I appreciate it very much -- a transition that's so smooth ... it'll be as smooth as it can get."

The meeting came as Trump has been accelerating efforts to staff his upcoming Cabinet and presidential office.

On Wednesday, he named Dan Scavino as an assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff, and Stephen Miller as an assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security advisor.

He also announced James Blair as an assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for legislative, political and public affairs, and Taylor Budowich as an assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel.

"Dan, Stephen, James, and Taylor were 'best in class' advisors on my winning campaign, and I know they will honorably serve the American people in the White House," Trump said. "They will continue to work hard to Make America Great Again in their respective new roles." (Yonhap)