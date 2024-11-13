Seoul's top 5 reading retreats

Inwangsan Mountain Rest Area (No Kyung-min/The Korea Herald) Inwangsan Mountain Rest Area (No Kyung-min/The Korea Herald)

Ever considered indulging in a book-reading binge, right in the heart of the city, yet far from its usual hustle and bustle? The answers are scattered across Seoul's foothills: Forest libraries. These retreats are where book-loving spirits wander through pages and gaze beyond the window to a world written in the language of trees, which shift from the lush green of spring and summer to the golden hues of autumn and the pristine white of winter. Here are a few selected libraries across the capital city — some hidden, others more prominent — which The Korea Herald has ranked based on book collection variety, atmosphere, accessibility and overall experience for readers of all kinds. One thing to note: Despite their variations in size and shape, each of them aims to recreate the feeling of reading in nature in its own distinct way. No. 1 Odong Forest Library: Aesthetic experience Odong Forest Library, perched atop 119-meter Wolgoksan, is the centerpiece of Odong Neighborhood Park in Seongbuk-gu, northern Seoul, blending in seamlessly with its natural surroundings. Constructed last year, the library was acclaimed for its exceptional design, winning both the 2023 Korean Institute of Architects’ award and the 2024 Seoul Architecture Awards' Best Award. It tops our list for its extensive book collection, a cozy book cafe, and, most importantly, its design that evokes the feeling of being in a forest, bathed in natural light from top to bottom. On the exterior, the library resembles a hanok, or traditional Korean house, with a modern twist. The structure features layered gable roofs at varying heights, with side windows allowing natural light to flood in. Wooden beams and columns further enhance its sense of harmony with nature. Inside, the layout is unique, with readers seated at the center of the building and along the edges, partially divided by bookshelves. The bookshelves stand tall like trees, inviting readers to meander through the library in search of new literary discoveries. The library’s mountaintop location makes it somewhat difficult to access, but the effort is well worth it for someone who values the aesthetics of one's reading environment.

Odong Forest Library (No Kyung-min/The Korea Herald)

No. 2 Inwangsan Mountain Rest Area: Hikers' library As its name suggests, Inwangsan Mountain Rest Area straddles the line between a rest stop and a small library. Tucked into 338-meter Inwangsan in central Seoul, it is one of the city's best-kept secrets, where hikers stumble upon it by chance and dedicated book lovers make the climb to reach it. Though this spot has the smallest book collection on the list and only allows water, it offers the quintessential experience of reading in nature -- the key factor that made this reporter choose it for second place. Its secluded location, framed by expansive glass walls that offer sweeping views of the dense, lush forest, provides the closest connection to nature, where reading becomes as much about admiring the scenery as it is about the book in hand. Its isolated location, in fact, is tied to its history, originally built as one of the military guard posts on the mountain after the 1968 attempted raid by North Korean commandos on the Cheong Wa Dae, the presidential office and residence at the time. Following the revamp, the space unveiled its new wooden structure in 2020, replacing its old concrete shell, earning the Korea Wood Design Award in 2021 among other accolades. The literary nook is well-suited for those climbing the mountain in search of a tranquil pause and some light reading, especially if they can forgo coffee.

Inwangsan Mountain Rest Area (No Kyung-min/The Korea Herald)

No. 3 Achasan Forest Library: Extensive in size, book collection Achasan Forest Library, established in 2022, is a two-story library set against the backdrop of 295-meter-high Achasan stretching across on Seoul’s eastern outskirts. Located within Achasan Ecological Park, the library may seem ordinary at first glance. But don’t judge a book by its cover, or a library -- book lovers are sure to be delighted once inside. The library is the largest of the five selected for this article, with soaring ceilings and vertical strip lights that illuminate bookshelves stocked with a vast collection. The first floor is dedicated to a children's section and a general reading area, while the second floor features magazines, newspapers and a coffee dispenser. The library seems to prioritize book-reading over scenery, as it is positioned with its back to the mountain, blocking a direct view of the forest. Instead, its windows show picturesque scenes of the park in front and the city skyline, including the iconic Lotte World Tower. A huge plus is the wealth of new releases available in the library, including a variety of English books. If you have a taste for books across a wide range of genres, and prefer reading in English, Achasan Forest Library is the perfect spot, with a casual stroll along the mountain trails before or after your reading experience.

Achasan Forest Library (No Kyung-min/The Korea Herald)

No. 4 Bongjesan Book Shelter: Cabin-like library Bongjesan Book Shelter, located in Bongjesan Neighborhood Park in the western part of Seoul's Gangseo-gu, takes its name from the nearby Bongjesan, with an altitude of 117 meters. True to its name, the library resembles a cabin, designed to provide visitors with a shelter-like atmosphere. While the first floor houses bathrooms and a room for community programs, its charm is found on the second floor, where the reading area is located. In the center of the second floor, a long desk invites readers, while the terrace has wooden benches installed where they can take occasional breaks. Further inside, the main reading area is lined with bookshelves stocked with a small collection. Despite the building’s larger size, the reading space feels somewhat confined, with triangular windows on opposite sides framing a limited yet stunning view of the park and mountainside. For those yearning for a cabin retreat, the library offers a serene escape without the need to venture far into the mountain, though it’s best for those you don’t mind light reading in an intimate-sized space.

Bongjesan Book Shelter (No Kyung-min/The Korea Herald)

No. 5 Baebongsan Forest Library: Community hub Baebongsan Forest Library, nestled at the base of its namesake mountain in Dongdaemun-gu, northeastern Seoul, serves as both a library and a community hub within Baebongsan Neighborhood Park. Divided into two sections -- a children’s area and a general area -- the library stores a diverse selection of books. Its on-site cafe also allows visitors to sip coffee while reading. While this library is still a great place to read, it falls short in offering the same breathtaking forest views as the others, with its windows overlooking the park’s playground and the mountainside in the distance. Located near schools and apartment complexes, it attracts many parents with kids, as the building’s first floor features rooms with an indoor playground. However, this also makes the library somewhat crowded. The library is ideal for those seeking an easily accessible spot for a quiet stroll and some leisurely reading with a cup of coffee. The mountain park, with its modest altitude of 106 meters, is popular for short hikes and features a 19-meter artificial waterfall near the library.