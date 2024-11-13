[Graphic News] Tainan predicted top destination for South Koreans in 2025

Travel app Skyscanner has unveiled its Travel Trends 2025 report, capturing tourism insights based on a survey of 20,000 travelers worldwide. According to the report, next year’s key travel theme is predicted to be “shared experiences with others,” in which people will pursue experiences that can be shared with others who have similar interests.

Among the survey participants, 1,000 South Koreans shared their preferred travel destinations, favoring shorter flights. Taiwan’s Tainan saw the biggest surge in searches, with an 813 percent increase, followed by Okayama and Oita in Japan, Lijiang in China, Marseille in France, Tromso in Norway and Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Additionally, Skyscanner highlighted top budget-friendly destinations with significant airfare reductions predicted for next year. Almaty, Kazakhstan had the largest fare drop rate, at 63.9 percent, followed by Marseille, Chongqing, Minneapolis, Brisbane, Istanbul and Adelaide.