Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Actor Song Jae-rim dies at 39

    Actor Song Jae-rim dies at 39
  2. 2

    'Are you a T?' is a new put-down in S. Korea

    'Are you a T?' is a new put-down in S. Korea
  3. 3

    Bitcoin hits record in Korea, even without ‘kimchi premium’

    Bitcoin hits record in Korea, even without ‘kimchi premium’
  4. 4

    Trump sours K-food outlook in US

    Trump sours K-food outlook in US
  5. 5

    Korean study finds 'obese' BMI may actually be healthiest

    Korean study finds 'obese' BMI may actually be healthiest
  1. 6

    Suneung for all: Opportunity, redemption and the right to dream

    Suneung for all: Opportunity, redemption and the right to dream
  2. 7

    Boston Dynamics robot dog joins Trump’s security detail

    Boston Dynamics robot dog joins Trump’s security detail
  3. 8

    Korean model admits drug use, seeks help from embassy in Manila: report

    Korean model admits drug use, seeks help from embassy in Manila: report
  4. 9

    [Herald Interview] 'Korea, don't repeat Hong Kong's mistakes on foreign caregivers'

    [Herald Interview] 'Korea, don't repeat Hong Kong's mistakes on foreign caregivers'
  5. 10

    Hyundai’s Atlas robot takes the spotlight as Tesla's Optimus stumbles

    Hyundai’s Atlas robot takes the spotlight as Tesla's Optimus stumbles
피터빈트

[Graphic News] Tainan predicted top destination for South Koreans in 2025

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Nov. 14, 2024 - 08:00

    • Link copied

Travel app Skyscanner has unveiled its Travel Trends 2025 report, capturing tourism insights based on a survey of 20,000 travelers worldwide. According to the report, next year’s key travel theme is predicted to be “shared experiences with others,” in which people will pursue experiences that can be shared with others who have similar interests.

Among the survey participants, 1,000 South Koreans shared their preferred travel destinations, favoring shorter flights. Taiwan’s Tainan saw the biggest surge in searches, with an 813 percent increase, followed by Okayama and Oita in Japan, Lijiang in China, Marseille in France, Tromso in Norway and Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Additionally, Skyscanner highlighted top budget-friendly destinations with significant airfare reductions predicted for next year. Almaty, Kazakhstan had the largest fare drop rate, at 63.9 percent, followed by Marseille, Chongqing, Minneapolis, Brisbane, Istanbul and Adelaide.

More from Headlines