[Wang Son-taek] Some lessons from the 2024 US election

It's been a week since the world learned that Donald Trump would return to the White House. For many around the globe, this news brought a wave of shock and concern. His comeback has stirred a mixture of fascination and apprehension, as people brace for potential disruptions and shifts his leadership might bring. Many of us, myself included, made assumptions about this election that didn’t align with reality. Now, as we reflect on the unexpected outcome, it’s time to capture the lessons of this election while they’re still fresh.

One primary takeaway is the importance of not being swayed by false targets. Throughout the campaign, Kamala Harris’ team, continuing much of Joe Biden's strategy, leaned heavily into attacking Trump’s character and behavior. Their central argument was that Trump’s return posed a grave threat to democracy. For a significant portion of the electorate, the focus on Trump’s personality -- his past actions, controversies and inflammatory rhetoric -- seemed like a valid approach. However, this turned out to be a miscalculation.

Harris’s team underestimated the weight of deeper issues resonating with everyday Americans, particularly inflation and immigration. The Harris team’s focus on Trump’s personality overshadowed these core issues, allowing the Trump team to seize control of the conversation on economic and social matters. The lesson here is that focusing on a candidate’s behavior may seem appealing, but it risks missing the more pressing concerns that directly impact voters.

Another critical lesson is the importance of self-awareness in a campaign. As Sun Tzu of China and Socrates of Greece advised, knowing oneself is crucial for victory. A political campaign is a high-stakes battle, and understanding one’s own weaknesses can often be more important than highlighting an opponent’s flaws. Unfortunately, Harris’s team failed to confront some of her vulnerabilities, which contributed to her loss.

Throughout the campaign, Harris struggled to convey a clear vision and purpose, leaving many voters uncertain about what she stood for and how she intended to address the nation’s concerns. By not addressing the doubts surrounding her own stance and values, Harris missed an opportunity to connect with undecided voters who wanted to believe in her but couldn’t see the real person behind the public image. A clear acknowledgment of one’s limitations, paired with a proactive strategy, is essential for earning the electorate’s trust.

The third lesson is the significance of communication style. Harris’s approach often reflected an elite style of communication that alienated many voters. Her campaign frequently assumed a high-handed stance, presuming to teach the public the reasons why Trump posed a danger to democracy. For much of the electorate, this approach came across as paternalistic, even condescending. In recent years, the public has grown more skeptical of being “taught” by elites. Today’s voters want dialogue, not monologues. They want leaders who listen and engage with them on an equal footing.

Many Americans feel alienated by the “elite” style, which often seems like one-way communication, where opinions are handed down rather than heard. Trump, despite his wealth and status, has managed to position himself as an ally to the frustrations of ordinary Americans. His rhetoric, filled with anger and frustration, resonates with voters who feel similarly angry and frustrated. Trump’s team understood the power of expressing these sentiments, allowing him to connect with his base in a way that felt personal and authentic.

The ripple effects of American elections are felt worldwide, and the challenges in this election reflect broader issues within democratic societies. For policymakers in Seoul and elsewhere, there are three main priorities to consider moving forward: addressing the side effects of neoliberalism, restoring balanced messaging between reactive and proactive communication, and upgrading democratic institutions.

People should understand that the problem with superficial targets often stems from the side effects of neoliberalism. Neoliberal policies have increased wealth inequality and created a sense of alienation among working-class people. The anger and frustration felt by the public have fueled extreme polarization, leading people to rely more on biased news sources and ignore core issues. Addressing these issues with an eye toward equitable growth and social safety nets is essential.

In the era of social media, it’s crucial to balance reactive messaging with proactive initiatives. To show empathy for the public, politicians should respond to trending topics on social media. Leaders must also proactively initiate discussions on significant issues to guide the nation on their own terms, providing a vision that reaches beyond the latest hot topics. Without this, leadership becomes passive, and public trust in a candidate's ability to direct the future may erode.

Lastly, as populist leaders challenge established norms, it’s crucial to reinforce democratic structures that ensure accountability, transparency and fairness. The rise of populism signals an increasing dissatisfaction with traditional elites. Leaders must therefore avoid paternalistic tones and instead foster an open, mutual, respectful discourse that avoids alienating ordinary people. Reforms within democratic systems themselves could play a significant role in restoring public trust.

The 2024 US election serves as a reminder that political campaigns are not only about candidates and their personalities but also about addressing the real issues that affect people’s lives. Harris’ focus on Trump’s character was not enough to sway voters who prioritized economic stability and social security. People sometimes are pouring time and energy at false targets while neglecting core issues. Even the high-level strategists focus on attacking the competitor while forgetting to present who they are and what they will do. So, focus on the issues that matter, adapt to the people’s needs, address one’s own weaknesses and strengths, keep a balance between action and reaction, and try to empathize rather than teach. These are essential elements for building a stable, responsive, and resilient democracy in an increasingly complex world. Ironically, these are the same principles that have long defined the foundation of a healthy democratic society. So, "back to the basics" could be the concise lesson we’ve learned.

Wang Son-taek

Wang Son-taek is an adjunct professor at Sogang University. He is a former diplomatic correspondent at YTN and a former research associate at Yeosijae. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. -- Ed.