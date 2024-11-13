Police mobilize over 10,000 officers for 2025 Suneung

Officials at Cheongju Office of Education transport CSAT test booklets and answer sheets two days ahead of the exam. [Newsis]

To ensure the secure administration of the annual national college entrance exam, more than 10,000 police officers will be deployed nationwide, officials said Wednesday.

For the Suneung, short for the College Scholastic Ability Test in Korean, set to be held on Thursday, a total of 10,256 officers will manage various tasks, including transporting exam papers, maintaining order at test site entrances, controlling traffic, patrolling nearby areas and ensuring the safe delivery of answer sheets after the exam concludes.

For each of the 1,282 test sites across 17 cities and provinces, two officers and one patrol car will oversee the transport of test papers, as well as the return of answer sheets following the test.

On exam day, two officers will be stationed at each school entrance until 8:10 a.m., the latest permitted entry time. During the test, officers will patrol surrounding areas, swiftly addressing any noise or disturbances that could disrupt students, especially during the English listening comprehension segment.