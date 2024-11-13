China nominates vice UN representative as ambassador to S. Korea: sources

China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dai Bing has been nominated as the country's new ambassador to South Korea, diplomatic sources said Wednesday.

Beijing is conducting its final review of Dai for the ambassador post, with the official announcement expected as early as this week, followed by the procedure to seek consent, or "agrement," from South Korea, the diplomatic sources said.

The post has been vacant since former Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming's departure in July.

Dai, 57, has previously served in several diplomatic posts since he began diplomatic service in 1995, including at Chinese embassies in Singapore and the Republic of South Africa.

Since 2020, he has been serving as China's deputy permanent representative to the UN. (Yonhap)