NewJeans warns agency of intention to leave if 'contract breaches' aren't redressed

K-pop girl group NewJeans sent a certificate of contents Wednesday, warning their management agency that they will leave if their demand to redress "grave contract breaches" is not met.

The quintet sent the certificate of contents to their agency, Ador, a subsidiary label of Hybe, industry sources said, signaling a potential legal dispute over their exclusive contracts.

The case marked the latest development in an ongoing conflict between former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin, whom NewJeans supports, and parent company Hybe. In August, Hybe removed Min from her position after months of tensions over allegations that she had attempted to take control of Ador and NewJeans.

In the letter, signed by all five members under their legal names, they demanded Ador "rectify all grave breaches of the exclusive contracts within 14 days of receipt."

"If Ador does not meet the demand for rectification, (we) plan to revoke our exclusive contracts," the members said in the letter.

The action came about seven months after Hybe launched an internal investigation into Min, who created NewJeans in 2022, on charges of attempting to seize control of the agency and break away from its parent company with the girl group.

Min has denied the allegations, accusing Hybe of sidelining NewJeans in favor of other artists under Hybe.

Since Min's removal as CEO in August, the NewJeans members have been demanding Hybe reinstate her and take measures to address the situation.

In the certificate sent on Wednesday, the members accused Hybe of cutting off support to NewJeans and prioritizing other girl groups under its label -- ILLIT and Le Sserafim. (Yonhap)