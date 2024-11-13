Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Actor Song Jae-rim dies at 39

    Actor Song Jae-rim dies at 39
  2. 2

    What is South Korea’s 4B movement?

    What is South Korea’s 4B movement?
  3. 3

    'Are you a T?' is a new put-down in S. Korea

    'Are you a T?' is a new put-down in S. Korea
  4. 4

    Bitcoin hits record in Korea, even without ‘kimchi premium’

    Bitcoin hits record in Korea, even without ‘kimchi premium’
  5. 5

    Trump sours K-food outlook in US

    Trump sours K-food outlook in US
  1. 6

    Dialogue launches without junior doctors, main opposition

    Dialogue launches without junior doctors, main opposition
  2. 7

    LG eyes footing in aerospace with possible SpaceX deal

    LG eyes footing in aerospace with possible SpaceX deal
  3. 8

    Korean study finds 'obese' BMI may actually be healthiest

    Korean study finds 'obese' BMI may actually be healthiest
  4. 9

    Seoul to begin UAM demonstration services in 2025

    Seoul to begin UAM demonstration services in 2025
  5. 10

    [Herald Interview] JobKorea’s Klik brings jobs, community to growing foreign workforce in Korea

    [Herald Interview] JobKorea’s Klik brings jobs, community to growing foreign workforce in Korea
지나쌤

Kolmar wins trade secret case against Intercos

By Kim Hae-yeon

Published : Nov. 13, 2024 - 14:20

    • Link copied

Kolmar Korea R&D Complex (Kolmar Korea) Kolmar Korea R&D Complex (Kolmar Korea)

South Korea’s leading cosmetics original design manufacturer Kolmar Korea said Wednesday it recently won a lawsuit against Intercos Korea, the Korean subsidiary of Italian cosmetic firm Intercos that was accused of transferring trade secrets of Kolmar’s sun care technology.

On Oct. 18, the Suwon District Court imposed a 5 million won ($3,700) fine on Intercos Korea for violating the trade secret protection law. The ruling was finalized after the company chose not to appeal.

The allegations against Intercos Korea involved recruiting a former Kolmar employee to illegally obtain Kolmar's sunscreen technology. The employee, who worked at the sun care research and development team until 2018, joined Intercos just one week after resignation and is believed to have transferred hundreds of confidential documents via Google Drive.

Since then, Intercos saw a significant increase in sun care product sales. Until 2017, the company had no UV protection product lines.

“Intercos Korea is now proven guilty of misappropriating Kolmar’s sun care technology," a Kolmar official said. "Hopefully, this serves as a warning to prevent similar cases affecting Korean companies with world-class technologies.”

More from Headlines