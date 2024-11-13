Park Jin-young to hold 30th-anniversary concert ‘Still JYP’ in Tokyo

Celebrating his 30th debut anniversary, Park Jin-young, singer and founder of JYP Entertainment, will be holding two days of concerts titled, “Still JYP,” in Tokyo in February 2025.

According to JYP Entertainment, the concerts will be held at Tokyo Dome City Hall Feb. 20-21, 2025.

This marks Park’s return to Japan for a solo concert after nearly two years, following his “Groove Back in Japan” concert in January 2023.

Prior to his Japan shows, Park will hold three days of year-end concerts at the Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, Seoul, Dec. 27-29.

Park enjoys remarkable popularity in Japan, especially through his role as a strict yet warm producer on the global audition program Nizi Project, which successfully launched the mega girl group NiziU and boy group Nexz, both based in Japan.

The upcoming concert is expected to showcase his unmatched presence as an artist.

Park recently released a new digital single, “Easy Lover,” and has been actively performing on local TV music programs including SBS’ “Inkigayo” and MBC’s “Show! Music Core.”

He collaborated with rock band Xdinary Heroes' Jungsu and Jun Han for his stage on “Inkigayo.”

Park also began promoting the new single in Japan, starting with a performance on the popular Nihon TV show “DayDay” on Wednesday.

He will also star on the iconic Japanese music program “Music Station” on TV Asahi on Friday, where he will join NiziU in performing the group’s pre-debut hit "Make You Happy."

Park currently appears as a judge on KBS 2TV’s new audition show, “The DDanddara.”

The show aims to discover and nurture new entertainment talent.