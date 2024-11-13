AmCham CEO Servers’ Night sets fundraising record

American Chamber of Commerce in Korea Chairman and CEO James Kim (front, seventh from left) poses for a photo with top executives from member companies during the CEO Servers' Night fundraising event at a Seoul hotel on Tuesday. (AmCham)

The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea announced Wednesday that it has hosted the 17th fundraising event for student scholarships together with its charity arm, Partners for the Future Foundation.

The AmCham CEO Servers’ Night was held at the Conrad Seoul Hotel, bringing together 35 CEOs and C-level executives from AmCham member companies. After being trained by hotel staff, the top executives personally served wine and dinner to 430 guests to show their appreciation.

“It is truly inspiring to see so many influential leaders and partners come together to support students with financial challenges. Your dedication reflects the deep-rooted values of unity and corporate social responsibility that define our community,” AmCham Chairman and CEO James Kim said during the event.

He added, “The funds raised tonight will provide life-changing scholarships for students in need, helping them overcome financial hardships and pursue their dreams.”

According to AmCham, this year’s fundraiser set a new record. After deducting operational costs, around 120 million won ($85,000) was collected, up from 100 million won last year. All proceeds are to go toward scholarships for university students.

Since its establishment in 2000, the Partners for the Future Foundation has supported more than 4,500 students in achieving their academic and career goals.