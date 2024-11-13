Korean model admits drug use, seeks help from embassy in Manila: report

A South Korean media outlet on Wednesday reported that TV announcer-turned-model Kim Na-jung had reached out to the South Korean Embassy in the Philippines for help leaving the country, after confessing to officials there that she had used drugs.

According to Edaily, the 32-year-old contacted the embassy on Tuesday for help citing an unspecified danger, and received assistance going to the airport from her hotel and onto the plane from Manila to Incheon.

The embassy did not elaborate on what type of help she received, and said it was not confirmed if Kim had indeed been in danger as she claimed.

Earlier in the day, Kim claimed via Instagram to be in a life-threatening situation. In another post she wrote later, she confessed to having used illegal drugs and said that she could not get on the airplane headed to Korea because everyone there was supposedly "filming her like in the movie 'Truman Show.'"

Kim said she thought getting on the plane would kill her in some way.

Since then, she has yet to release any sort of statement about her words or whether her confession to drug use had been genuine.

Kim deleted the drug confession and the initial claims of a supposed death threat on her later Tuesday, but an anonymous internet user filed for a drug investigation against her.

The person who reported Kim said they submitted a petition to the e-People website for Seoul police to take the case, claiming that celebrity drug use increases the risk of drug addiction among teenagers.

Reports say Kim has already turned herself in to the Seoul police for drug use, although it is unclear as of now exactly when she did so.