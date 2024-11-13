[Herald Interview] 'Korea, don't repeat Hong Kong's mistakes on foreign caregivers'

Fifty-one years ago, during Hong Kong's "golden era" of social reform, then-Gov. Murray MacLehose established a framework to bring in low-wage foreign workers for domestic and care work. This policy aimed to encourage educated, upper- and middle-class local women to enter the workforce — a rationale similar to that of the Seoul city government's foreign caregiver pilot program today.

Though now facing different socioeconomic conditions, some South Korean politicians and policymakers have suggested replicating Hong Kong's policy to provide affordable child care for educated working women. They argue that the policy could free up women to have more children, potentially addressing Korea's extremely low birth rate.

Shiela Tebia-Bonifacio, a Filipina domestic worker in Hong Kong for 18 years, has been closely following the news about Seoul’s Filipina caregiver pilot program. As chair of a migrant women’s organization, however, she warns South Korea not to repeat the mistakes of Hong Kong, where as of last year there were over 356,231 migrant domestic workers, 98.4 percent of whom are women.

For the past half-century, foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong have been excluded from basic labor protections, such as the statutory minimum wage, while their working conditions, visas, housing, food and personal safety have been tied to and controlled by their individual employers.

The policy has made the territory’s migrant domestic workers “susceptible to horrific treatment in the workplace," in the words of Princeton University sociologist and women’s studies professor Rhacel Salazar Parrenas, creating what the workers allege is “modern-day slavery.”

Migrant domestic workers assuming household management and care responsibilities has allowed Hong Kong’s upper- and middle-class women “to take on more prestigious supervisory roles in the household and permit them the freedom to participate in other activities that are considered more interesting, entertaining or lucrative,” University of Pittsburgh anthropology professor Nicole Constable writes in her book “Maid to Order in Hong Kong."

The status of elite women has risen somewhat compared to local men, according to her, but overall, Hong Kong's women are still far from equal to men.

The territory’s gender pay gap – a key gender equality indicator – was still 21 percent as of 2021. The figure would put it fourth to last in the OECD’s 2021 ranking, where Korea is last at 31.1 percent.

The foreign domestic worker policy has also come with a harsh demographic reality: Hong Kong’s fertility rate has steadily dropped — from 5.1 births per woman in 1960 to 0.7 in 2022, the world’s lowest, according to World Bank data.

From teacher to domestic worker

Tebia-Bonifacio, 41, first came to Hong Kong at 23 after graduating from university and working as a high school physics teacher in Manila. Her father had fallen ill with lung cancer, so to cover his medical expenses amid the Philippines’ weak social safety net and low salaries, she followed in the footsteps of her mother -- a former domestic worker for 11 years in Hong Kong. She was drawn by the fact that Hong Kong’s foreign domestic workers earned 2-3 times her Manila public teacher’s salary.

But at her very first workplace in Hong Kong, she was met with physical abuse from her employer. With the help of migrant worker support organizations, she fled to Bethune House, a shelter for migrant women, where she met many other fellow female foreign domestic workers who had escaped physical, sexual and psychological abuse as well as labor rights violations at the hands of their employers. Bethune House estimates it provides refuge to 680 distressed migrant women annually.

“It was a really hard adjustment, because you know, being a domestic worker is different from you being a teacher,” Tebia-Bonifacio recalled. “I found myself also, like when I first came here (to Hong Kong), I really had that kind of crisis, that, ‘In the Philippines, I was respected as a teacher, but here, my employer doesn’t treat me well. They don’t treat me as a human.’”

Tebia-Bonifacio had initially migrated to Hong Kong thinking she’d work a couple of years there to save money but ended up trapped in a cycle of what scholar Parrenas calls migration’s “reproduction of poverty." Unsustainably low wages, the lack of job security, punishing immigration policies and the high cost of living in Hong Kong compounded to prevent her from achieving economic stability and safety.