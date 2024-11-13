Woman donates organs to 7 after dying of heart failure

Most Popular
-
6
Dialogue launches without junior doctors, main opposition
-
7
LG eyes footing in aerospace with possible SpaceX deal
-
8
Korean study finds 'obese' BMI may actually be healthiest
-
9
Seoul to begin UAM demonstration services in 2025
-
10
[Herald Interview] JobKorea’s Klik brings jobs, community to growing foreign workforce in Korea
Woman donates organs to 7 after dying of heart failureBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Nov. 13, 2024 - 12:39
The organs of a woman who died after suffering cardiac arrest have been donated to help seven individuals, the state-run organ donation agency said Wednesday.
Lee Mi-jeong, who passed away last month at the age of 37, left her heart, lungs, liver, both kidneys and both eyes to be transplanted, according to the Korea Organ Donation Agency. She suffered critical cardiac arrest in July, which left her brain dead.
The bereaved family of Lee said they saw organ donation as a way of keeping a part of her alive. "Although we cannot see you again, we'll believe that you are alive somewhere," Lee's mother Lee Je-sun said in a goodbye message to her daughter.
Formerly an employee at an animal hospital, the Busan native was described by her family as vivacious and always extending a helping hand to others. She once encountered a dog about to be euthanized and brought the dog home to live with her.
More from Headlines
-
Bitcoin hits record in Korea, even without ‘kimchi premium’
-
Is Trump boon or bane for K-food?
-
Korean study finds 'obese' BMI may actually be healthiest