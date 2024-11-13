Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Actor Song Jae-rim dies at 39

    Actor Song Jae-rim dies at 39
  2. 2

    What is South Korea’s 4B movement?

    What is South Korea’s 4B movement?
  3. 3

    'Are you a T?' is a new put-down in S. Korea

    'Are you a T?' is a new put-down in S. Korea
  4. 4

    Bitcoin hits record in Korea, even without ‘kimchi premium’

    Bitcoin hits record in Korea, even without ‘kimchi premium’
  5. 5

    Trump sours K-food outlook in US

    Trump sours K-food outlook in US
  1. 6

    Dialogue launches without junior doctors, main opposition

    Dialogue launches without junior doctors, main opposition
  2. 7

    LG eyes footing in aerospace with possible SpaceX deal

    LG eyes footing in aerospace with possible SpaceX deal
  3. 8

    Korean study finds 'obese' BMI may actually be healthiest

    Korean study finds 'obese' BMI may actually be healthiest
  4. 9

    Seoul to begin UAM demonstration services in 2025

    Seoul to begin UAM demonstration services in 2025
  5. 10

    [Herald Interview] JobKorea’s Klik brings jobs, community to growing foreign workforce in Korea

    [Herald Interview] JobKorea’s Klik brings jobs, community to growing foreign workforce in Korea
지나쌤

Woman donates organs to 7 after dying of heart failure

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : Nov. 13, 2024 - 12:39

    • Link copied

Lee Mi-jeong (Korea Organ Donation Agency) Lee Mi-jeong (Korea Organ Donation Agency)

The organs of a woman who died after suffering cardiac arrest have been donated to help seven individuals, the state-run organ donation agency said Wednesday.

Lee Mi-jeong, who passed away last month at the age of 37, left her heart, lungs, liver, both kidneys and both eyes to be transplanted, according to the Korea Organ Donation Agency. She suffered critical cardiac arrest in July, which left her brain dead.

The bereaved family of Lee said they saw organ donation as a way of keeping a part of her alive. "Although we cannot see you again, we'll believe that you are alive somewhere," Lee's mother Lee Je-sun said in a goodbye message to her daughter.

Formerly an employee at an animal hospital, the Busan native was described by her family as vivacious and always extending a helping hand to others. She once encountered a dog about to be euthanized and brought the dog home to live with her.

More from Headlines