11_Fifteen killed in new Ecuador jail massacre

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AFP) -- At least 15 inmates were killed and 14 injured in clashes Tuesday at a prison in the Ecuadoran port of Guayaquil, the latest in a series of massacres blamed on a war between drug cartels.

Once seen as a beacon of stability in South America, Ecuador has become one of the world's most violent nations and a major drug trafficking hub in recent years.

Much of the violence has taken place in prisons where more than 460 inmates have been killed since February 2021, often in gruesome fashion, with their bodies dismembered and burnt.

The latest bloodshed took place in Litoral penitentiary, the country's biggest, where 119 inmates were killed in September 2021 in Ecuador's worst prison massacre.

"This morning, in a pavilion of the Litoral penitentiary, serious incidents were reported between inmates, resulting in a preliminary toll of 15 dead and 14 wounded," the prison service said.

Drone images of the prison yard showed inmates in orange prison garb placing a body on the ground next to a dozen corpses wrapped in blankets.

In another part of the prison, dozens of prisoners could be seen sitting in rows, guarded by security force members.

The prison service said that a "significant contingent" of troops and police had been deployed to restore order at the prison, which was now under the "full control" of the authorities.

The violence in Ecuador's prisons has spilled over onto the streets.

The Andean country registered a record 47 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2023, up from a rate of six per 100,000 in 2018. In January, the violence reached a new peak following the jailbreak of a powerful narco boss, Jose Adolfo Macias.

In the most dramatic incident, gunmen stormed the studios of a television station in Guayaquil and held a presenter at gunpoint live on air.

Gang members also took scores of prison guards hostage and set off explosions prompting President Daniel Noboa to declare war on organized crime and deploy the army to combat the gangs.

Tuesday's massacre is the first at a prison since then.

But tit-for-tat gang attacks left at least 17 dead near Guayaquil last month and prison officials continue to be targeted.

Five penitentiary staff were shot dead in the space of a month between late August and late September.

The victims included the director of Litoral, who was shot dead after her car was ambushed while traveling near Guayaquil and the head of another prison in the Amazonian province of Sucumbios, who too was shot dead while traveling by car. Noboa claims his offensive against organized crime is nonetheless yielding results.

Between January and September, 4,236 murders were reported, down from 5,112 for the same period in 2023.

cap: Police officers talk with people outside the Penitenciaria del Litoral prison, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Tuesday. Reuters-Yonhap