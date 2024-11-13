Court decides against live broadcast of Lee's sentencing trial

Most Popular
Court decides against live broadcast of Lee's sentencing trialBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 13, 2024 - 11:04
A court on Wednesday decided not to permit a live broadcast for the upcoming sentencing trial of opposition leader Lee Jae-myung in his alleged election law violation case.
The Seoul Central District Court said it will not allow real-time filming or broadcast of Lee's sentencing trial, slated for Friday, "in comprehensive consideration of the relevant legal interests."
The court is set to make its judgment on Lee's charges of violating the election law by making false statements during the previous presidential election campaign. The chair of the main opposition Democratic Party was indicted in September 2022 on charges of lying during the presidential campaign about a high-profile land development project pursued by the Seongnam city government, south of Seoul, during his term as mayor.
In consideration of the importance of the case, Han Dong-hoon, chief of the ruling People Power Party, and other party lawmakers had asked the court to allow a live broadcast of Lee's sentencing trial. (Yonhap)
