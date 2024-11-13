Military commander to face 10-year sentence for trainee’s death due to 'extra punishment'

Prosecutors have sought 10 and seven-year prison terms for an Army training center’s company and deputy commanders, accusing them of ordering unauthorized “extra punishment” that led to a conscripted soldier's death.

On Tuesday, the Chuncheon District Court held the final hearing for the company commander surnamed Kang and the deputy company commander surnamed Nam, who were indicted on charges of abusing their power.

The defendants are accused of conducting unauthorized disciplinary training for six trainees on May 23 at the 12th division recruit training center in Inje County, Gangwon Province. They allegedly failed to take appropriate safety measures for trainee Park, who had fainted during the training, resulting in his death two days later.

The prosecution said, “This incident is not a simple case of negligence, like a traffic accident. Had the commanders exercised proper judgment and conducted training in accordance with the law, the fatal outcome could have been prevented.”

“In a country that practices conscription, this incident has insignificantly undermined military leadership and public trust in the armed forces.”

In response, the company commander’s defense attorney said, “They reflect on and regret their wrongful actions and are prepared to take responsibility. There was absolutely no intention to abuse the trainees mentally or physically.”

Kang said in his final statement, “I feel a deep sense of responsibility for tarnishing the honor of the armed forces due to my poor judgment. I am prepared to accept all criticisms,” and conveyed his apologies to the bereaved family. Nam also said, “I am sorry for leaving an indelible wound on the victims and their families.”

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.