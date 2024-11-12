Most Popular
[팟캐스트] (637) 빙그레 "바나나맛우유 용기, 국가문화유산 등재 추진"By Hong Yoo
Published : Nov. 18, 2024 - 15:16
진행자: 홍유, Elise Youn
Chubby banana milk bottle eyes national heritage listing
기사 요약: 빙그레가 가공우유 제품 '바나나맛우유' 단지 모양 용기의 국가등록문화유산 등재를 추진한다.
[1] For over half a century, yellow banana-flavored milk has held a special place in Korean culture, gracing supermarket shelves as a nostalgic favorite across generations. Now, its maker, Binggrae Co., aims to elevate the beloved drink’s status even further.
grace: 꾸미다
nostalgic: 향수어린
[2] The Korean dairy maker said Sunday that it is launching an effort to have the chubby shape of its top-selling drink’s bottle included on the state-registered cultural heritage list.
chubby: 통통한
cultural heritage: 문화 유산
[3] It is currently gathering data to apply for eligibility review by the Korea Heritage Service, the state-run agency responsible for designating new additions to the national cultural heritage list.
eligibility: 적임
designate: 지정하다
[4] The agency’s Cultural Heritage Committee designates an item as national cultural heritage when it holds historical significance, is over 50 years old, and is deemed worthy of preservation and use for future generations.
significance: 중요성
deem: 여기다
기시원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241110050070
