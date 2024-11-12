[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. Readers discussed the author's new book on online forums for months ------- it was published and distributed to bookstores.

(A) during

(B) before

(C) despite

(D) unless

해석

독자들은 그 작가의 신작이 출간되어 서점에 배포되기 전 몇 달 동안 온라인 토론회에서 이 책에 대해 논의했다.

해설

부사절 접속사 채우기 문제

이 문장은 주어(Readers)와 동사(discussed), 목적어(the author's new book)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로, 빈칸 이하는 수식어 거품으로 보아야 한다. 이 수식어 거품은 동사(was published)를 갖춘 거품절이므로 거품절을 이끌 수 있는 부사절 접속사 (B)와 (D)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘독자들은 그 작가의 신작이 출간되어 서점에 배포되기 전 몇 달 동안 온라인 토론회에서 이 책에 대해 논의했다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘~ 전에’라는 뜻의 부사절 접속사 (B) before가 정답이다.

어휘

author 저자 forum 토론회, 토론의 장 publish 출간하다 distribute 배포하다

2. With rumors of reduced economic activity circulating, investors have been ------- considering whether or not to sell their stock.

(A) reliably

(B) cautiously

(C) impressively

(D) divisively

해석

침체된 경기 활동에 대한 소문이 돌고 있는 가운데, 투자자들은 그들의 주식을 팔 것인지 말 것인지에 대해 신중히 고려해 오고 있다.

해설

부사 어휘 문제

‘투자자들은 그들의 주식을 팔 것인지 말 것인지에 대해 신중히 고려해 오고 있다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘신중히, 조심스럽게’라는 뜻의 부사 (B) cautiously가 정답이다.

어휘

circulate (소문이) 돌다, 유포되다 impressively 인상 깊게 divisively 구분해서

3. Because the workshop topic is popular, the organizers will ------- the number of participants who can attend.

(A) commit

(B) hinder

(C) limit

(D) occupy

해석

그 워크숍 주제가 인기 있기 때문에, 주최자들은 참석할 수 있는 참석자 수를 제한할 것이다.

해설

동사 어휘 문제

‘그 워크숍 주제가 인기 있기 때문에, 주최자들은 참석할 수 있는 참석자 수를 제한할 것이다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘제한하다’라는 뜻의 동사 (C) limit이 정답이다.

어휘

participant 참석자, 참가자 commit 저지르다 hinder 방해하다 occupy 차지하다

정답

(B) / (B) / (C)

