[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈빠른 움직임, 열정적인 움직임〉

1. tailspin [téilspìn] 급강하, 폭락

tail+spin으로 구성된 단어다. 말 그대로 비행기 꼬리(tail)가 나선형으로 빙글빙글 돌면서(spin) 급강하하는 것을 말하는데, 비유적으로 가력 폭락을 표현하기도 한다.

The bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers drove the economy into a tailspin that ended in the biggest transfer of public funds to private institutions in history.

리먼 브라더스의 파산으로 경제가 곤두박질치면서 결국 역사상 최대 규모의 공적 자금이 민간 부문으로 이전되는 것으로 끝이 났다.

● 유상 증자 발표로 그 기업의 주가는 곤두박질쳤다.

The company’s announcement of a capital raise sent its stocks into a tailspin.

2. vault [vɔ́ːlt] 도약하다

장대 높이뛰기를 pole vault라고 한다. 이처럼 vault는 높은 곳으로 올라간다는 뜻을 지니는데, 비유으로 ‘도약하다’, ‘성공적인 위치로 뚫고 올라가다’라는 의미로도 쓰인다.

The commercial they conceived was a hit, helping them to vault into the big leagues of the advertising world.

그들이 생각한 광고가 히트를 기록해 광고 시장에서 영향력 있는 기업의 반열에 오를 수 있게 되었다.

● 박은 한 경기에서 세 골을 기록해 올해 최고의 스트라이커 경쟁에서 2위 자리로 도약했다.

Park scored three goals in one game, vaulting him into second place in the race for the best striker of the year.

3. veer [víər] 방향을 바꾸다

차량이 진행 방향을 갑자기 바꾸는 것을 묘사하는 단어다. 비유적으로 대화나 생각의 방향이 바뀌는 것을 의미한다.

The plane suddenly veered off the runway and crashed into the control tower.

비행기가 갑자기 활주로에서 벗어나더니 관제탑과 충돌했다.

● 안정된 직장을 그만 둔 후부터 그의 인생은 어긋나기 시작했다.

Since leaving his stable job, his life has veered off course.

4. ventilation [vèntəléiʃən] 환기

vent-는 wind와 어원이 같다. ventilation은 ‘바람이 통한다’는 의미를 담고 있으며, ‘통풍’, ‘환기’를 뜻한다.

The man at the hardware store reminded us to open the windows for proper ventilation when we were refinishing the hardwood floors in our flat.

설비 업체 기사는 아파트의 목재 바닥 마감이 끝나면 환기를 위해 창문을 열어두라고 당부했다.

● 정부는 초등학교에 새로운 난방 및 환기 시스템을 설치하기로 결정했다.

The government has decided to install new heating and ventilation systems in elementary schools.

방해, 저지

1. clog [klɑ́ɡ] 막다, 방해하다

밑창이 두꺼운 신발을 clog라고 하는데, 원래 동물의 움직임을 막기 위해 발에 채우던 나무토막을 의미했다. 움직임을 막는다는 의미에서 유래하여, 싱크대나 혈관처럼 흐름이 있어야 할 것이 막힌 모양을 표현한다.

High cholesterol clogs the arteries, decreasing blood flow to the heart and increasing the risk of heart attack.

콜레스테롤이 높으면 동맥경화가 생겨 심장으로 유입되는 혈액이 줄어들기 때문에 심장마비의 위험이 커진다.

● 부엌 싱크대가 막혀서 짜증난 경험은 누구에게나 있다.

Everybody has had the experience of being irritated by a clogged kitchen sink.

2. exacerbate [iɡzǽsərbèit] 악화시키다

ex(강조)+acerbate(acrid와 같은 어원으로 sharp의 뜻)로 구성되어, ‘안 좋은 상황을 더 나쁘게 만든다’는 의미를 지닌다.

The government is concerned that raising interest rates and minimizing government spending may actually exacerbate the current economic difficulties.

정부는 금리를 올리고 정부 지출을 최소화하면 현 경제 위기가 악화될까 걱정하고 있다.

● 느슨한 금융 규제가 은행들의 채무 문제를 악화시켰다.

Lax financial regulation has exacerbated the debt problem of banks.

3. forestall [fɔːrstɔ́ːl] 방지하다

fore(before)+stall(position, ‘자리’라는 의미)로 구성된 단어로, ‘앞에 서 있다’, ‘길 가는 것을 막다’라는 의미에서 유래하여 ‘방지하다’라는 뜻을 지닌다. 특히 어떤 일이 일어나지 않도록 미연에 방지하는 것을 말한다.

China's economic strategy includes tight lending policies designed to forestall inflation.

중국의 경제 전략은 인플레이션을 방지하기 위한 까다로운 대출 정책을 포함하고 있다.

● 기후 변화를 미연에 방지하기 위해 화석 연료에 대한 의존도와 탄소 배출은 축소되어야 한다.

Dependence on fossil fuels and carbon emissions should be reduced to forestall climate change.

4. hamper [hǽmpər] 방해하다

‘방해하다’, ‘원만한 진행을 막다’라는 의미로 광범위하게 쓰이는 단어다.

There is no doubt that the star goalie's injury will hamper the team's chances in the playoffs.

팀의 플레이오프 진출에 그 유명 골키퍼의 부상이 방해가 될 것이라는 데 의심의 여지가 없다.

● 원유 및 원자재 가격 상승이 세계 경제 회복에 걸림돌이 될 수도 있다.

Rising prices of oil and commodities can hamper global economic recovery.