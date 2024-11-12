Trump's unpredictable leadership could cost S. Korea: official

Then-Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump takes the stage following early results from the 2024 US presidential election in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 6. (Reuters)

US President-elect Donald Trump’s high-stakes, unpredictable leadership could bring new "costs" to South Korea while giving allies a rare chance to translate decisions swiftly into action with greater momentum, a high-level Seoul official said Tuesday.

"One risk factor lies in the increased uncertainty associated with President-elect Trump's leadership style, which amplifies unpredictability," a high-level Foreign Ministry official said during a closed-door press briefing, responding to The Korea Herald's question on the risks and opportunities of Trump’s second term.

“His fundamental strategy is to enhance the US' bargaining power by increasing leverage through uncertainty, regardless of whether the counterpart is an ally, a friendly country or a hostile state. This approach may lead to costs for us rather than posing a risk factor,” the official said.

However, the official noted that opportunities still exist for US allies under a second Trump term.

“The opportunity lies in areas where Korea and the US are fully aligned, without any political nuances or differing opinions. In such cases, action can be taken more swiftly,” the official said.

“There is a possibility that the usual complex considerations may be simplified compared to past (US) administrations. If (allies') interests align, this could allow for us to take quicker, more decisive actions. I have a tentative sense that this could be the case.”

At the same briefing, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul highlighted that Trump’s policy emphasis on an expanded role and security contributions from allied nations aligns well with South Korea’s vision of a “global pivotal state,” committed to fulfilling responsibilities that match its national strength and status.

Cho added that the Trump administration’s first term and the Yoon administration share strong alignment in their Indo-Pacific strategy.

"The Foreign Ministry intends to further strengthen cooperation with a second Trump administration through detailed policy coordination based on these policy alignments," Cho said.