‘About Family,’ a multi-layered soul-warming family comedy

Actors Kim Sung-ryung (second row, left), Lee Seung-gi (second row, second from right) and Kim Yoon-seok (first row center) pose for a photo during a press conference for “About Family” in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap) Actors Kim Sung-ryung (second row, left), Lee Seung-gi (second row, second from right) and Kim Yoon-seok (first row center) pose for a photo during a press conference for “About Family” in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

“About Family,” the upcoming feature film by Yang Woo-seok, who directed the 2017 action thriller “Steel Rain,” is a heartwarming story of a family and a community -- a tale that its star Kim Yoon-seok on Tuesday compared to “dumpling soup.” The veteran actor Kim, who played a traumatized vacation rental owner in the recent Netflix series “The Frog,” stars as Ham Moo-ok, the owner of a popular dumpling restaurant. Moo-ok, who has made a fortune as the restaurant's third-generation operator, sees his life take a dramatic turn when his one and only child Moon-seok (played by Lee Seung-gi) refuses to follow his father’s path and becomes a monk. But an even more dramatic event awaits him -- two children appear, claiming his son Moon-seok is their dad. “The scenario for this movie stood out from others because it had a different pace and even gave me the feeling I was reading a novel,” Kim told reporters during a press conference held at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University in Seoul on Tuesday.

Kim Yoon-seok plays dumpling master Moo-ok in “About Family.” (Lotte Entertainment) Kim Yoon-seok plays dumpling master Moo-ok in “About Family.” (Lotte Entertainment)

Because he plays a veteran dumpling maker, the 57-year-old actor said he took private lessons on dumpling-making from real-life experts. “I learned that (dumpling-making masters) are more like master craftsmen — they use both the right and left hands simultaneously,” he said. While director Yang has made movies with more serious tones and weighty messages in “Steel Rain” and “The Attorney,” his new film “About Family” is a lighter, heartwarming story about a family. “You will discover a lot of layers in our film, from entertainment to drama and so much more,” said Yang.

Lee Seung-gi (left) and Kang Han-na in “About Family.” (Lotte Entertainment) Lee Seung-gi (left) and Kang Han-na in “About Family.” (Lotte Entertainment)