[Rising virtuosos] From Pororo to Paganini: 13-year-old violinist Lee Hyeon-jeong’s journey to the world stage

It all began with a Maxim Vengerov recital: A little girl in the audience, who, like most kids her age enjoyed singing tunes from the Pororo cartoon series, found herself suddenly drawn to the world of classical music.

For most Korean children born around 2010, growing up meant loving Pororo the Little Penguin, affectionately nicknamed "President Po" for the power he wielded over the pre-kindergarten set.

As they got older, many of these kids would move on to other music genres, often developing a passion for K-pop.

This would most likely have been the case for the now 13-year-old Lee Hyeong-jeong, born in December 2010, but for the first concert she attended at age 6 with her mother -- a violin recital by Maxim Vengerov. It sparked a passion for the violin that would reshape her daily routine and life ambitions.

Learning the violin transformed Lee in profound ways. Once enthusiastic about all kinds of sports -- skiing, ballet, hockey, speed skating -- she now avoids them, fearing an injury that could affect her fingers. Her hands have even adapted to her craft: her left fingers are nearly a centimeter longer than those on her right hand. Where she used to love hanging out with friends, she now spends long hours in soundproof practice rooms, refining her technique.

Lee’s mother always knew her daughter was fiercely competitive and had a deep-seated drive to win. Once Lee began learning the violin, she would practice up to eight hours a day, determined to perfect each piece. Only after mastering a difficult section would she allow herself to rest, going to bed with a sense of accomplishment.

Her efforts often meant sacrificing sleep, but it paid off.

Lee, who studies with Sunny Lee at the Seoul Central Conservatory, has earned many accolades. In 2022, after sweeping the domestic competitions, Lee debuted at the Kumho Prodigy Concert, which showcases young talents under 14. That same year, she became the youngest first-prize winner at the Leonid Kogan International Competition for Young Violinists and also won the overall grand prize and a scholarship at the Rising Stars Grand Prix International Music Competition in Berlin.