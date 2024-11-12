[Photo News] Canada navy visits Hyundai shipyard

CANADA NAVY VISITS HYUNDAI SHIPYARD

Canada’s top naval officer, Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee (center), visited HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' Ulsan headquarters Tuesday as Canada ramps up efforts to strengthen its submarine fleet. Canada’s new Canadian Patrol Submarine Project envisions acquiring up to a dozen 3,000-ton submarines, and Hyundai’s advanced shipyard facilities are being closely considered as a potential partner. During his visit, Topshee toured Hyundai’s production sites, inspected a submarine currently being built for South Korea’s navy, and discussed opportunities for joint research, development and training. (HD Hyundai Heavy Industries)