    What is South Korea’s 4B movement?

    Dialogue launches without junior doctors, main opposition

    LG eyes footing in aerospace with possible SpaceX deal

    Seoul to begin UAM demonstration services in 2025

    [Herald Interview] JobKorea’s Klik brings jobs, community to growing foreign workforce in Korea

    Push for Seoul getting own nuclear arms gains steam after Trump win

    [Graphic News] Rising wedding costs raise cash gift expectations

    [From the Scene] Step inside the world of 'Squid Game 2'

    Teens' prank spoils Busan's biggest fireworks festival

    [Yoo Choon-sik] Would you buy South Korea?

[Photo News] Canada navy visits Hyundai shipyard

By Korea Herald

Published : Nov. 12, 2024 - 15:24

CANADA NAVY VISITS HYUNDAI SHIPYARD

Canada’s top naval officer, Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee (center), visited HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' Ulsan headquarters Tuesday as Canada ramps up efforts to strengthen its submarine fleet. Canada’s new Canadian Patrol Submarine Project envisions acquiring up to a dozen 3,000-ton submarines, and Hyundai’s advanced shipyard facilities are being closely considered as a potential partner. During his visit, Topshee toured Hyundai’s production sites, inspected a submarine currently being built for South Korea’s navy, and discussed opportunities for joint research, development and training. (HD Hyundai Heavy Industries)

