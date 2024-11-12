[Photo News] Canada navy visits Hyundai shipyard

Most Popular
-
1
What is South Korea’s 4B movement?
-
2
Dialogue launches without junior doctors, main opposition
-
3
LG eyes footing in aerospace with possible SpaceX deal
-
4
Seoul to begin UAM demonstration services in 2025
-
5
[Herald Interview] JobKorea’s Klik brings jobs, community to growing foreign workforce in Korea
[Photo News] Canada navy visits Hyundai shipyardBy Korea Herald
Published : Nov. 12, 2024 - 15:24
CANADA NAVY VISITS HYUNDAI SHIPYARD
Canada’s top naval officer, Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee (center), visited HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' Ulsan headquarters Tuesday as Canada ramps up efforts to strengthen its submarine fleet. Canada’s new Canadian Patrol Submarine Project envisions acquiring up to a dozen 3,000-ton submarines, and Hyundai’s advanced shipyard facilities are being closely considered as a potential partner. During his visit, Topshee toured Hyundai’s production sites, inspected a submarine currently being built for South Korea’s navy, and discussed opportunities for joint research, development and training. (HD Hyundai Heavy Industries)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Bitcoin hits record in Korea, even without ‘kimchi premium’
-
Is Trump boon or bane for K-food?
-
Korean study finds 'obese' BMI may actually be healthiest