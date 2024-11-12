Most Popular
An invitation to Jinchan, a royal banquet of the Joseon era
Performance in English, tailored for international audienceBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Nov. 12, 2024 - 14:58
Seoul Donhwamun Traditional Theater, located in central Seoul, will host a specially curated performance on Friday, with shows at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
This event offers audiences a glimpse into the grandeur of Jinchan, or the royal banquets of the Joseon era (1392–1910).
These feasts, held to commemorate special occasions for the king, queen and other members of the royal family, were lavish affairs featuring music, dance and exquisite cuisine.
For the first time, the venue is presenting a performance tailored specifically for an international audience. Pansori singer and actor Jang Seo-yoon will narrate the story in English, following the journey of a provincial dancer summoned to the royal court to assist with banquet preparations. As she learns court dances and navigates the rituals of Jinchan with the help of six dancers, audiences will encounter a diverse range of royal dances.
Among the royal dances is the Crane Dance, or Hakchum, which is inspired by the graceful movements of the long-necked birds, symbolizing longevity and nobility. In the Dance of Cheoyong (or Cheoyongmu), dancers wear masks representing Cheoyong, a mythical figure believed to ward off evil spirits. This dance is rooted in a folktale in which Cheoyong uses song and dance to banish a malevolent spirit.
The royal banquet will also feature the dynamic and powerful Sword Dance, the Lotus Flower Dance, and the Dance of the Spring Nightingale. The latter dance, created during King Sunjo’s reign by Prince Hyomyeong in 1828 is said to be inspired by the beauty of springtime and the song of the nightingale among the willow branches.
Jang will also demonstrate how to wear traditional royal court attire. Unlike the more commonly seen hanbok, these multilayered garments will be introduced layer by layer, offering a rare look into the intricacies of royal dance attire.
Reservations can be made via email at sdtt@sdtt.or.kr or by calling (02) 3210-7001, with on-site ticketing available for any remaining seats.
