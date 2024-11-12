An invitation to Jinchan, a royal banquet of the Joseon era

Seoul Donhwamun Traditional Theater, located in central Seoul, will host a specially curated performance on Friday, with shows at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

This event offers audiences a glimpse into the grandeur of Jinchan, or the royal banquets of the Joseon era (1392–1910).

These feasts, held to commemorate special occasions for the king, queen and other members of the royal family, were lavish affairs featuring music, dance and exquisite cuisine.

For the first time, the venue is presenting a performance tailored specifically for an international audience. Pansori singer and actor Jang Seo-yoon will narrate the story in English, following the journey of a provincial dancer summoned to the royal court to assist with banquet preparations. As she learns court dances and navigates the rituals of Jinchan with the help of six dancers, audiences will encounter a diverse range of royal dances.