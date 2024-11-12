Violinist Sarah Chang to embark on recital tour

Violinist Sarah Chang will come to Korea in December, making her long-awaited return to the recital stage after five years.

Now approaching her 35th debut anniversary, Chang will tour 13 cities across Korea -- Seoul, Seongnam, Ulsan, Goyang, Iksan, Cheongju, Incheon, Daegu, Gyeongju, Pyeongtaek, Busan, Gwangju and Gangneung.

The tour will kick off on Dec. 10 in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, and wrap up Dec. 29 in Seoul.

The tour program is centered on works by Brahms and Prokofiev. She will perform Brahms’s early piece, Scherzo in C minor; Brahms’s final violin sonata, Sonata No. 3; and Prokofiev’s Violin Sonata No. 2, accompanied by pianist Julio Elizalde.

Elizalde is an American pianist, an accomplished soloist, chamber musician, arts administrator, educator and curator.

Chang made her international debut in 1990, at the age of eight, performing with the New York Philharmonic led by conductor Zubin Mehta.

The following year, she signed with the label EMI, setting the record as the label's youngest artist ever. In 1994, at 13, she performed with the Berlin Philharmonic for the first time. She went on to record three albums with the Berlin Philharmonic.

Through EMI, now Warner Classics, Chang has released over 20 albums and collaborated with world-renowned orchestras and acclaimed conductors including Riccardo Muti, Simon Rattle, Charles Dutoit and Valery Gergiev, among others, achieving exceptional musical milestones.

The Seoul recital for Sarah Chang will take place Dec. 29 at the Seoul Arts Center Concert Hall. Tickets are priced between 60,000 won and 160,000 won.