Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Raising bookworms or robots? Why private reading academies thrive

    Raising bookworms or robots? Why private reading academies thrive
  2. 2

    What is South Korea’s 4B movement?

    What is South Korea’s 4B movement?
  3. 3

    Yoon struggles amid lowest approval rating

    Yoon struggles amid lowest approval rating
  4. 4

    LG Display unveils world's most stretchable display

    LG Display unveils world's most stretchable display
  5. 5

    Dialogue launches without junior doctors, main opposition

    Dialogue launches without junior doctors, main opposition
  1. 6

    Korean shipbuilders upbeat on Trump’s call for collaboration

    Korean shipbuilders upbeat on Trump’s call for collaboration
  2. 7

    LG eyes footing in aerospace with possible SpaceX deal

    LG eyes footing in aerospace with possible SpaceX deal
  3. 8

    Student backlash erupts as Dongduk Women's University weighs coed future

    Student backlash erupts as Dongduk Women's University weighs coed future
  4. 9

    Fire at Posco plant in Pohang extinguished, but raises safety concerns

    Fire at Posco plant in Pohang extinguished, but raises safety concerns
  5. 10

    BTS’ Jin to spread happiness with 1st solo album ‘Happy’

    BTS’ Jin to spread happiness with 1st solo album ‘Happy’
피터빈트

Samsung Electronics shares more than 100 patents with smaller firms

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 12, 2024 - 11:25

    • Link copied

A general view outside the Samsung Electronics HQ, Samsung Digital City, in Suwon. (Getty Images) A general view outside the Samsung Electronics HQ, Samsung Digital City, in Suwon. (Getty Images)

Samsung Electronics Co. has shared more than 100 patents with smaller businesses as part of efforts to promote shared growth, the industry ministry said Tuesday.

The leading South Korean tech giant transferred 128 patents to 85 companies this year to assist them in developing innovative products and solutions without royalty fees, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Samsung Electronics first launched the program in 2015 and has offered a total of 1,210 patents to 673 companies so far.

The latest set of technologies includes a route recommendation system utilizing users' biometric data, a display control method based on eye movement tracking, and a wireless data-sharing solution between a TV and a smartphone by scanning a radio frequency identification tag.

"South Korea will continue to support small and medium-sized enterprises in developing new products and business models to drive innovative growth through the technology-sharing program," the ministry said in a statement. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines