LG Electronics teams up with Tenstorrent for AI chip capabilities

LG Electronics Inc. CEO Cho Joo-wan (left) shakes hands with Jim Keller, CEO of US AI chip startup Tenstorrent, in Seoul. (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics Inc. CEO Cho Joo-wan has met with Jim Keller, CEO of US artificial intelligence chip startup Tenstorrent, to explore expanding their partnership in the fast-growing AI chip industry, the Korean company said Tuesday.

During the meeting in Seoul, the two leaders discussed collaboration opportunities in next-generation system semiconductors, including chiplet technology, to stay ahead of rapid advancements in AI technology, according to LG Electronics.

They explored specific measures for joint projects in AI-powered home appliances, smart home solutions, mobility and video server processors, leveraging their semiconductor expertise.

Additionally, the companies plan to launch an internship program to develop young talents in this sector.

Keller, a distinguished chip designer known for his work at AMD and Apple, currently leads Tenstorrent, which focuses on high-performance CPUs and AI accelerators for cloud and edge computing.

LG Electronics said it plans to advance AI software and algorithms, providing customers with generative AI-based products, platforms and services. It will also develop AI semiconductors to enhance its on-device AI capabilities.

"Tenstorrent's AI capabilities and technologies are among the best in the industry," Cho said. "Through close cooperation, LG Electronics will aim to bring empathetic intelligence through generative AI, offering unique and tailored experiences for our customers." (Yonhap)