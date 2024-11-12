With Sonny back, S. Korea chasing 4th consecutive win in World Cup qualification

Members of the South Korean men's national football team prepare for a training session at Abdullah Al-Khalifa Stadium in Kuwait City on Monday, ahead of a World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait. (Yonhap)

With their longtime captain Son Heung-min back from injury, South Korea will chase their fourth consecutive victory in the ongoing World Cup qualification tournament this week against Kuwait.

South Korea, world No. 22, will visit 135th-ranked Kuwait at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City at 5 p.m. Thursday local time, or 11 p.m. the same night in Seoul.

It will be the fifth Group B match for both nations in the third round of the Asian qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

South Korea are leading the group with 10 points from three wins and a draw, while Kuwait are in fifth place among six countries with three points on three draws and a loss.

South Korea opened the third round with a goalless draw against Palestine in Seoul on Sept. 5 but have since defeated Oman, Jordan and Iraq in succession by a combined score of 8-3.

The last two of those wins came in October without the services of Son, captain for both South Korea and Tottenham Hotspur. The 32-year-old was initially called up to the national team but was dropped because of a hamstring injury.

Son suffered the injury during a UEFA Europa League match on Sept. 26. He returned to action on Oct. 19 in a Premier League tilt against West Ham United, scoring a goal and getting involved in an own goal by the opposing team. But Son missed the next two Spurs matches due to lingering problems, and made it back on Nov. 3 against Aston Villa.

Son was subbed off in the 56th minute, soon after he had set up a goal, and was visibly upset with the decision by head coach Ange Postecoglou, who later explained that the plan all along had been to keep Son's minutes under 60.

When announcing his 26-man squad on Nov. 4, Hong said he would monitor Son's minutes with Spurs in their two matches before the player was scheduled to report to the national team. Hong also stressed that he would prioritize Son's health.

Son played only the first half of Tottenham's 3-2 loss to Galatasaray in the Europa League last Thursday and played the full match for the first time since his return against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Before a training session in Kuwait City on Monday, Hong reiterated that Son's long-term health was of the utmost importance for the national team.

"At this point, I have absolutely zero plans to push him hard," Hong told reporters at Abdullah Al-Khalifa Stadium. "I will figure out ways to use him efficiently. As soon as he joins the team, I will sit down with him and discuss his playing time. It's really important for us to see a healthy version of Son Heung-min."

In a recent interview with ESPN, Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou said he was hopeful the Premier League club and South Korea could work together to optimize Son's performance for both sides.

"You'd like to think there's a collaborative approach there, that they're looking at what he's been through in recent times for both us and for the national team," the coach said. "We want a healthy Sonny, somebody who's feeling good physically so he can contribute. I think within that sort of context. I'm sure that both of us will get a positive outcome."

Hong said Tottenham hadn't contacted the national team regarding Son but added he agreed with Postecoglou.

"Coach Postecoglou has to keep an eye on Son because he is an important player for Tottenham as well," Hong said. "As important as national team results are, it is the right thing for us to send players back to their clubs healthy."

Even if Son is limited this week, South Korea should have little trouble getting past Kuwait, who have the worst goal difference in Group B at -4, with three goals scored and seven conceded.

In Son's absence the past two matches, Stoke City midfielder Bae Jun-ho stepped into the left wing position and flaunted his playmaking chops with two assists and a series of dangerous forays into the attacking third.

And Bae isn't the only 21-year-old on the team this time, as Hong, in his continued search for young talent to carry the country into the future, selected Hannover 96 midfielder Lee Hyun-ju.

Lee has played in four matches for the under-23 national team but has never dressed for the senior squad. Hong had a high praise for Lee last week, saying the midfielder's ability to make plays in tight space makes him unique among the current group of players.

Despite his team's clear advantage in overall quality, Hong said South Korea cannot afford to let their guard down against Kuwait.

"In the past, we have had trouble in matches we were supposed to win easily," the coach said. "We don't have much time to train as a full squad before the Kuwait match, so we'll have to make sure we're fully prepared." (Yonhap)