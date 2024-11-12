PM calls for effective measures to prepare for Trump administration

Most Popular
-
6
Korean shipbuilders upbeat on Trump’s call for collaboration
-
7
LG eyes footing in aerospace with possible SpaceX deal
-
8
Student backlash erupts as Dongduk Women's University weighs coed future
-
9
Fire at Posco plant in Pohang extinguished, but raises safety concerns
-
10
BTS’ Jin to spread happiness with 1st solo album ‘Happy’
PM calls for effective measures to prepare for Trump administrationBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 12, 2024 - 10:13
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday called for officials to come up with effective measures to prepare for potential policy changes in the United States under President-elect Donald Trump.
Han made the call during a Cabinet meeting, anticipating "considerable policy shifts" in the US across foreign affairs, security, trade and industry after Trump takes office in January.
"The government should ensure the close security cooperation framework between South Korea and the US operates without any gaps," Han said. "I encourage close information sharing with relevant industries to develop effective strategies."
Han also urged the Cabinet to continue advancing cooperation with the US in advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, advanced biotechnology and quantum technologies.
"The government will work to strengthen the solid South Korea-US alliance with the new US administration, and protect national security and interests," he said, pledging active support for Korean businesses abroad. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Dialogue launches without junior doctors, main opposition
-
LG eyes footing in aerospace with possible SpaceX deal
-
Seoul to begin UAM demonstration services in 2025