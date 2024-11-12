PM calls for effective measures to prepare for Trump administration

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during a Cabinet meeting held at the Seoul Government Complex in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday called for officials to come up with effective measures to prepare for potential policy changes in the United States under President-elect Donald Trump.

Han made the call during a Cabinet meeting, anticipating "considerable policy shifts" in the US across foreign affairs, security, trade and industry after Trump takes office in January.

"The government should ensure the close security cooperation framework between South Korea and the US operates without any gaps," Han said. "I encourage close information sharing with relevant industries to develop effective strategies."

Han also urged the Cabinet to continue advancing cooperation with the US in advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, advanced biotechnology and quantum technologies.

"The government will work to strengthen the solid South Korea-US alliance with the new US administration, and protect national security and interests," he said, pledging active support for Korean businesses abroad. (Yonhap)