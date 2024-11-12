Rose tops Billboard's global charts for 3rd consecutive week with 'APT.'

BLACKPINK's Rose (left) and American pop star Bruno Mars are seen in this photo provided by The BLACK Label. (Yonhap)

BLACKPINK's Rose has claimed US Billboard's global charts for the third consecutive week with "APT.," her collaborative single with American pop star Bruno Mars.

Billboard said on social media platform X on Monday that the song maintained the top position on both the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. US, following its debut atop the two weekly charts.

"APT.," which dropped on Oct. 18, is a prerelease from Rose's highly anticipated first solo full-length album, titled "rosie," scheduled for release on Dec. 6.

The upbeat pop-punk track, inspired by a popular Korean drinking game, known as the "apartment game," is gaining international popularity with its catchy chorus that repeatedly features the word "apartment," pronounced as "apateu," a Korean abbreviation of the word.

The song had garnered 162.2 million streams during the latest charting period, down 22 percent from the previous week, according to Billboard. Digital song sales were tallied at 14,000, a 21 percent drop from a week ago.

The digital single is expected to stay high on this week's chart ranking set to be unveiled in the afternoon following its No. 1 debut two weeks ago. (Yonhap)