[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Have we picked a new accountant yet?

B: No, there are still two options, __________ are well qualified.

(a) both of them

(b) both of whom

(c) they can

(d) who being

해석

A: 우리가 새로운 회계사를 뽑았나요?

B: 아니요, 아직 두 명의 선택권이 있는데, 그들 둘 다 자격이 충분해요.

해설

수량 표현 + 관계대명사’ 채우기

주어(there), 동사(are), 보어(two options)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로, 빈칸 이하( ______ are well qualified)는 수식어 거품이다. 따라서 보기 중 수식어 거품이 될 수 있는 관계대명사를 포함한 (b)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 이 중 선행사인 options와 함께 ‘두 명의 선택권 둘 다’라는 의미를 만드는 ‘수량 표현 + 관계대명사’ 형태의 (b) both of whom이 정답이다. (d)를 빈칸에 넣으면, being are well qualified라는 문법적으로 틀린 형태의 동사가 되어 오답이다.

어휘

accountant 회계사, 회계원 well qualified 자격이 충분한

2.

A: Jimmy is so well-behaved.

B: Yes. He always does what ________________________.

(a) him to his father tells

(b) his father tells him to

(c) I to his father tells him

(d) tells him to his father

해석

A: Jimmy는 무척 행실이 단정해.

B: 응. 그는 항상 아버지가 시키는 대로 해.

해설

명사절 자리 채우기

타동사 does 뒤에 명사절 접속사 what이 왔으므로, what 이하(what ______)는 ‘What+주어+동사’의 명사절 형태가 되어야 한다. 따라서, 이를 바르게 표현한 (b) his father tells him to가 정답이다. 참고로, He always does what his father tells him to는 to부정사 뒤에 앞에 나온 does(do)가 반복되므로 to 이하의 내용을 to부정사가 받은 문장임을 알아둔다.

어휘

well-behaved 행실이 단정한, 예의 바른

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. The minute they ______ the restaurant, they immediately found seats.

(a) enter

(b) entered

(c) have entered

(d) will have entered

해석

그들은 식당에 들어가자마자 즉시 자리를 잡았다.

해설

주절의 시제에 일치하는 종속절 동사 채우기

주절의 시제(found)가 과거이고 종속절에서 '그들이 식당에 들어간' 것 역시 과거 시점에 일어난 일이므로, 과거 동사 (b) entered가 정답이다. 참고로, the minute는 '~하자마자'라는 뜻을 가진 부사절 접속사이고, the moment와 동일하게 사용됨을 알아둔다.

어휘

the minute ~하자마자

4. __________________________ the properties of cathode rays, Wilhelm Roentgen accidentally discovered the existence of X-rays.

(a) It was his study of

(b) As he is studying of

(c) In his study of

(d) That he is studying of

해석

Wilhelm Roentgen은 음극선의 특성에 관한 연구 중 우연히 엑스레이의 존재를 발견했다.

해설

수식어 거품 자리 채우기

주어(Wilhelm Roentgen), 동사(discovered), 목적어(the existence of X-rays)가 있는 완전한 문장이므로 빈칸 이하(______ the properties of cathode rays)에는 수식어 거품이 와야 한다. 따라서 수식어 거품을 이끌 수 있는 부사절 (b)와 전치사구 (c)가 정답의 후보이다. 문맥상 '음극선의 특성에 관한 연구 중 우연히 발견했다'라는 의미가 되어야 하므로, '~(기간) 중에, 사이에'라는 의미를 가진 전치사 in이 포함된 (c) In his study of가 정답이다. 참고로, 주절의 시제가 과거(discovered)일 경우 종속절에는 과거나 과거완료가 와야 하므로, 현재 진행 시제(is studying)가 쓰인 (b)는 오답이다.

어휘

property 특성 cathode ray 음극선 accidentally 우연히

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) A: Nat’s marks have improved many since the last grading period.

(b) B: Good. I think our son has finally adjusted to his new school.

(c) A: Yeah. I was concerned he would have problems coping with a new environment.

(d) B: I wasn’t so worried. I know he can handle himself pretty well.

해석

(a) A: Nat의 점수가 지난 학기 이후로 많이 향상되었어.

(b) B: 잘됐네. 우리 아들이 마침내 새로운 학교에 적응을 한 것 같아.

(c) A: 그러게. 그가 새로운 환경에 대처하는 데 어려움을 겪을까 봐 걱정했었어.

(d) B: 난 그리 걱정하지 않았어. 난 그가 스스로 잘 해낼 수 있다는 걸 알고 있어.

해설

동사를 수식할 때 형용사를 사용하여 틀린 문장 찾기

(a)에서 동사 have improved를 수식할 때 형용사 many를 사용하면 틀리다. 문맥상 ‘Nat의 점수가 지난 학기 이후로 많이 향상되었어’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로, ‘많이 향상되었다’라는 의미로 동사(have improved)를 뒤에서 수식할 수 있는 부사 much가 사용되어야 한다. 즉, (a)의 형용사 many는 부사 much로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (a) A: Nat’s marks have improved many since the last grading period가 정답이다.

정답

(b) / (b) / (b) / (c) / (a)

