Natl. Olympic chief faces uncertain future following suspension

In this file photo from Oct. 22, Lee Kee-heung, president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, listens to a question from a lawmaker during a parliamentary audit at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Having been suspended by the sports ministry over alleged misconduct, the South Korean Olympic chief Lee Kee-heung faces an uncertain future as he seeks a third term at the helm of the top national sports body.

The sports ministry announced late Monday it had suspended Lee's duties as president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee. This came a day after the ethics inspection team under the Office for Government Policy Coordination had said it would ask police to investigate Lee, among other sports officials, for alleged improper conduct, including illicit hiring practices and misappropriation of funds.

Lee, who was first elected to the top KSOC post in September 2016, had been angling for his third term. Under KSOC statutes, its president may run for a second term without restrictions, but a bid for a third term must be approved by the KSOC's Commission for Fair Play in Sport.

The subcommission is scheduled to reach its conclusion Tuesday afternoon, following an initial review of Lee's bid on Nov. 4. The KSOC presidential election is Jan. 14, 2025.

It bears watching whether the ministry's suspension of Lee will have any bearing on his pursuit of the third term. The subcommission must evaluate Lee's bid on a scale of 100, with criteria including his contribution to the KSOC's finances, integrity in his operations of the organization and his effort to maintain high ethical standards as the top executive.

An official with the ministry insisted Monday night that the suspension is "a separate matter" from the KSOC election and that the ministry simply followed laws that allow it to discipline heads of public institutions.

"If we hadn't suspended him, then we'd be aiding and abetting his illegal conduct," the official said. "There are precedents where we have suspended heads of public institutions due to improper conduct. We made this decision based on laws."

If the KSOC's subcomission gives Lee the green light, he may still run for president next year while under suspension. The ministry official said Lee's suspension will not affect the election.

The International Olympic Committee's Olympic Charter lists a series of roles for national Olympic committees, and point out that they "must preserve their autonomy and resist all pressures of any kind, including but not limited to political, legal, religious or economic pressures which may prevent them from complying with the Olympic Charter."

Lee's status as KSOC president is also tied to his IOC membership.

Lee was elected to the IOC in 2019 in his capacity as head of his national Olympic body. He must remain as KSOC president to retain his IOC membership, but his IOC term is set to expire next year regardless.

The age limit for IOC members is set at 70, and their terms are to end on the final day of the year in which they turn 70. Lee turns 70 in January 2025.

A one-time extension of the term, for a maximum of four years beyond 70, can be granted upon recommendation by the IOC Executive Board, but such extensions are mostly given to those deemed to have made special contributions to the Olympic Movement. (Yonhap)