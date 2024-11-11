Home

[Graphic News] Dengue fever cases surge among S. Korean travelers

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Nov. 12, 2024 - 08:00

The number of dengue fever infections has spiked this year, with a South Korean university student recently dying from the mosquito-borne infection in Pakistan. According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, South Korea has recorded 170 cases of dengue fever as of Oct. 26, a 16.4 percent increase from last year, with most cases caught while abroad.

By country, Indonesia has the most cases, with 64 (37.6 percent of the total), followed by the Philippines with 44 cases (25.9 percent of the total) and Thailand with 22 (12.9 percent of the total).

Due to climate change and increased overseas travel, dengue fever cases have been rising worldwide, prompting the KDCA to advise travelers particularly to Southeast Asia to avoid mosquito bites and spray mosquito repellent every three to four hours as a precaution.

Dengue fever can lead to severe complications like dengue shock syndrome and hemorrhagic fever in critical cases. There is no specific treatment or vaccine for dengue fever available.

