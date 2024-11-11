[Grace Kao] Approved songs for the CSAT

On Nov. 14, 2024, the Korean College Scholastic Ability Test will be administered in Korea. Approximately 522,000 Korean high school students will take the day-long exam, and their results will determine their college placement and career paths. It’s a national event where additional police are sent to test sites to direct traffic, and air traffic control limits aircraft takeoff and landing around 1 p.m., so as to not distract students during the English listening comprehension part of the exam. In addition, some K-pop songs are “banned” during this season to not distract students from their studying. In America, we would call these songs “earworms” -- once they enter your ears, you can’t get rid of them.

I was always a good student, but perhaps because I am American or maybe because I’m less studious than the typical Korean student, I always studied while listening to music (and sometimes while watching music videos on MTV). In college, I studied in cafes where there was background music and chatter. As a college professor, when I write, I sometimes write while listening to K-pop -- but often I write to reggae or ska music. I especially like The Mighty Diamonds, Jimmy Cliff and 2nd wave ska artists like The Specials, Madness and The English Beat. City pop or jazz classics also work well.

Still, when I imagine myself as a high school student in Korea over the last couple of decades, I could not imagine avoiding music just because of the college entrance exam. Thus, I would like to propose a K-pop playlist that one could study to -- think of it as the antithesis of a “banned” song list for the CSAT. I’ll call this my CSAT Study Songs Playlist. In general, I avoid ballads because they tend to put me to sleep especially if I’m sleep-deprived.

One of my all-time favorite songs is “UR Man” by SS501 (2008). I love the key changes throughout the chorus -- half a step forward and then a half step back. I was saddened to learn that this was on the “banned” song list. I propose that we could replace it with SS501’s “Snow Prince” (2005). It’s less repetitive, but joyful so as to lift one’s spirits while studying.

SHINee is one of my favorite groups, although admittedly their song “Ring Ding Dong” (2009) is not. This is a song that is commonly placed on the “banned” list of songs. It is extremely repetitive and I have no idea what it’s about. Their outfits are outlandish and memorable. For studying, I would replace it with an upbeat song of theirs that I like -- “Hello” (2010). This is another sweet song, but it has a strong synth hook that is repetitive enough to keep you awake while you’re studying but not so much that it distracts you.

“Sorry Sorry” (2009) by Super Junior seems to be on every list of “banned” songs I’ve seen. In fact, as soon as I typed the song title, I could hear the very strong synth line in my head. Even I would not be able to study or write with this song on, so I will suggest two of their other songs that may be more conducive to writing. The first is the very sappy but sweet tune, “Marry U” (2007). This song might also provide a subliminal message promoting marriage among young people. Of course, another alternative “Evanesce” (or “Daydream” in Korean) (2014) tells the story of what happens after a relationship ends. Ideally, one would watch this music video after Super Junior’s “Is This Love” (2014) -- both are shot on the same set, but “Is This Love” is the story of the blossoming of love.

Of course, we cannot omit BTS. In general, their songs are not quite so repetitive, but I have seen the song “Go Go” (2017) on many lists. BTS’s “Just One Day” (2014) is fun to sing to, but I do not consider it an earworm. Many of its members’ solo songs would work as alternates. I enjoy writing to RM’s “Seoul” (2018) or “Hectic” (2022). Both are in the style of a mellow City Pop sound. They are great to drive to as well. If it were a bit closer to Christmas, V’s “Snow Flower” (ft. Peakboy) (2020) is also a good pick.

In the world of K-pop, iKON’s “Love Scenario” (2018) is another well-known and extremely catchy song. I know that this was banned even among kindergarteners who love to sing it. It’s a terrific song, but one I think is more conducive to studying might be their more recent “But You” (2022), an 80s synth-pop number.

Finally, Rose of Blackpink (ft Bruno Mars) “APT.” is the most recent earworm song. I know it’s very popular in Korea, and it managed to pierce the Top 100 in the most recent US Billboard Hot 100 Charts. I would not be able to study with the song in the background. I would replace it with Rose’s “If it is You” (2017), which is the most traditional ballad on this list. This might be a good time to take that 3-minute nap while studying.

I’ve made a playlist with the above songs, along with some bonus ones. Just search for “Korean CSAT Study Songs” on YouTube.

Grace Kao

Grace Kao is an IBM professor of sociology and professor of ethnicity, race and migration at Yale University. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. -- Ed.