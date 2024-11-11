Court OKs Pizza Hut Korea's autonomous restructuring support plan amid financial woes

Pizza Hut Korea Ltd., the South Korean operator of the namesake American pizza franchise, on Monday received approval from a court to proceed with an autonomous restructuring support plan, putting on hold court-mandated rehabilitation proceedings after losing a lawsuit brought by store owners.

The Seoul Bankruptcy Court said it approved the ARS rehabilitation plan requested by Pizza Hut Korea earlier in the day.

An ARS program is a system where a company negotiates debt repayment plans autonomously with its creditors. The court has given one month for related negotiations to take place.

If an agreement is reached, a voluntary agreement will be finalized, allowing the company to avoid court-mandated rehabilitation procedures.

Last week, Pizza Hut Korea filed for corporate rehabilitation due to financial difficulties stemming from losing a lawsuit brought by store owners. The company reportedly needs to return 21 billion won ($15 million) in franchise fees to 94 store owners.