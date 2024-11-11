Court OKs Pizza Hut Korea's autonomous restructuring support plan amid financial woes

Most Popular
-
1
Raising bookworms or robots? Why private reading academies thrive
-
2
Yoon struggles amid lowest approval rating
-
3
LG Display unveils world's most stretchable display
-
4
Korean shipbuilders upbeat on Trump’s call for collaboration
-
5
Fire at Posco plant in Pohang extinguished, but raises safety concerns
-
6
Student backlash erupts as Dongduk Women's University weighs coed future
-
7
What is South Korea’s 4B movement?
-
8
BTS’ Jin to spread happiness with 1st solo album ‘Happy’
-
9
Fire erupts at POSCO Pohang plant; 1 worker injured
-
10
[Herald Interview] JobKorea’s Klik brings jobs, community to growing foreign workforce in Korea
Court OKs Pizza Hut Korea's autonomous restructuring support plan amid financial woesBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 11, 2024 - 20:08
Pizza Hut Korea Ltd., the South Korean operator of the namesake American pizza franchise, on Monday received approval from a court to proceed with an autonomous restructuring support plan, putting on hold court-mandated rehabilitation proceedings after losing a lawsuit brought by store owners.
The Seoul Bankruptcy Court said it approved the ARS rehabilitation plan requested by Pizza Hut Korea earlier in the day.
An ARS program is a system where a company negotiates debt repayment plans autonomously with its creditors. The court has given one month for related negotiations to take place.
If an agreement is reached, a voluntary agreement will be finalized, allowing the company to avoid court-mandated rehabilitation procedures.
Last week, Pizza Hut Korea filed for corporate rehabilitation due to financial difficulties stemming from losing a lawsuit brought by store owners. The company reportedly needs to return 21 billion won ($15 million) in franchise fees to 94 store owners.
More from Headlines
-
Dialogue launches without junior doctors, main opposition
-
LG eyes footing in aerospace with possible SpaceX deal
-
Seoul to begin UAM demonstration services in 2025