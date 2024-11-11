Arrest warrant sought for political broker, ex-lawmaker in growing candidate nomination scandal linked to Yoon

Myung Tae-kyun, a self-proclaimed political broker, speaks to the press at the Changwon District Prosecutors Office in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, Nov. 8. (Yonhap)

Prosecutors on Monday requested an arrest warrant for Myung Tae-kyun, a self-proclaimed power broker, over allegations of interfering in candidate nominations in the 2022 parliamentary by-elections through his ties with then presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife.

They also filed warrants for Kim Young-sun, a former lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party, and two ex-candidates in the June 2022 local elections, citing risk of destruction of evidence, according to the Changwon District Court.

Myung, who runs a public polling agency, is suspected of receiving approximately 90 million won ($65,200) from Kim on several occasions between August 2022 and December last year in exchange for his help in getting her nominated on the PPP ticket ahead of the 2022 by-elections.

He is also under suspicion of having secured Kim's nomination in exchange for conducting customized polls in favor of then PPP presidential candidate Yoon for free. First lady Kim Keon Hee has also been suspected of involvement in the nomination process.

Myung has reportedly refuted the allegations, saying he never promised Kim he would help to get her nominated and that he was not in a position to do so.

The two candidates are accused of handing over 240 million won on several occasions to Myung's polling agency ahead of the 2022 local elections.