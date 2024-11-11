[From the Scene] How BMW’s growing Korea parts hub gets repairs done faster than ever

With a 65-billion-won (about $46.6 million) expansion set for completion by 2027, BMW Group Korea’s Anseong facility will bolster its ability to provide rapid parts delivery to dealerships throughout South Korea. (BMW Group Korea)

ANSEONG -- In South Korea, BMW drivers benefit from a parts delivery system that’s hard to beat. Need a part? If the order is placed in the morning, it’ll arrive at the dealership by 5 p.m. the same day. Order it in the afternoon, and it’s there by 7 a.m. the next morning.

This rapid response is powered by BMW’s Anseong Regional Distribution Center, a logistics hub located about 80 kilometers south of Seoul, dedicated to keeping BMWs on the road with minimal downtime.

First opened in 2017 as the largest parts distribution center BMW operates outside Germany -- and the biggest of any foreign car brand in Korea -- the Anseong RDC is a logistical powerhouse. It supplies parts to dealerships nationwide, covering roughly 1.97 million kilometers annually, enough to circle the Earth 50 times.

“We’re the only car parts center in Korea offering early-morning delivery,” says Jung Sung-chun, general manager of aftersales at BMW Group Korea. “In the Seoul area, we deliver three times a day, which means parts arrive faster and repairs happen sooner.”

Warehouse built for speed and scale

The RDC sits on a 211,500-square-meter site -- about the size of eight soccer fields -- and includes six main buildings: the primary warehouse, two specialized buildings for hazardous materials, a pallet storage area, and a security center, plus amenities like a cafeteria and walking trails for employees.