Driver racks up over 20,000 tickets, owes W1.7b in unpaid administrative fines

Most Popular
-
1
Raising bookworms or robots? Why private reading academies thrive
-
2
Yoon struggles amid lowest approval rating
-
3
LG Display unveils world's most stretchable display
-
4
Korean shipbuilders upbeat on Trump’s call for collaboration
-
5
Fire at Posco plant in Pohang extinguished, but raises safety concerns
-
6
Student backlash erupts as Dongduk Women's University weighs coed future
-
7
BTS’ Jin to spread happiness with 1st solo album ‘Happy’
-
8
Fire erupts at POSCO Pohang plant; 1 worker injured
-
9
[Herald Interview] JobKorea’s Klik brings jobs, community to growing foreign workforce in Korea
-
10
[Graphic News] Rising wedding costs raise cash gift expectations
Driver racks up over 20,000 tickets, owes W1.7b in unpaid administrative finesBy Lim Jae-seong
Published : Nov. 11, 2024 - 17:44
A single driver has accumulated more than 1.7 billion won ($1.21 million) in unpaid administrative fines as of Oct. 10, police data has revealed.
Administrative fines are imposed on car owners for speeding and parking violations, not by police officers but by cameras, according to the Road Traffic Act.
Rep. Youn Kun-young of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea on Monday revealed a police list of the top 100 delinquent drivers who have not paid the largest amounts in administrative fines.
The total amount of their unpaid fines was 31.5 billion won.
The driver with the largest delinquency, identified by the surname Lim, has been linked to 19,677 instances of speeding, as well as 1,236 other traffic violations.
Lim is obliged to pay 1,712,806,300 won in fines.
A driver surnamed Kim followed Lim with 1,096,673,960 won of unpaid fines for a total of 13,485 suspected violations.
Unlike fines under other criminal rules, administrative fines are not a criminal punishment, so a high amount in delinquency does not lead to a criminal conviction or license suspension in Korea. The only penalty comes in the form of interest imposed during the unpaid period.
Interest rates are 3 percent during the first month after payment is due, then 1.2 percent per month up to 60 months.
According to police, only 53.6 percent of administrative fines were collected in 2023. The total amount of uncollected administrative fines was 1.13 trillion won as of Oct. 10.
More from Headlines
-
Dialogue launches without junior doctors, main opposition
-
LG eyes footing in aerospace with possible SpaceX deal
-
Seoul to begin UAM demonstration services in 2025