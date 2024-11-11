Home

  1.

    Raising bookworms or robots? Why private reading academies thrive

    Raising bookworms or robots? Why private reading academies thrive
  2.

    Yoon struggles amid lowest approval rating

    Yoon struggles amid lowest approval rating
  3.

    LG Display unveils world's most stretchable display

    LG Display unveils world's most stretchable display
  4.

    Korean shipbuilders upbeat on Trump's call for collaboration

    Korean shipbuilders upbeat on Trump’s call for collaboration
  5.

    Fire at Posco plant in Pohang extinguished, but raises safety concerns

    Fire at Posco plant in Pohang extinguished, but raises safety concerns
  6.

    Student backlash erupts as Dongduk Women's University weighs coed future

    Student backlash erupts as Dongduk Women's University weighs coed future
  7.

    BTS' Jin to spread happiness with 1st solo album 'Happy'

    BTS’ Jin to spread happiness with 1st solo album ‘Happy’
  8.

    Fire erupts at POSCO Pohang plant; 1 worker injured

    Fire erupts at POSCO Pohang plant; 1 worker injured
  9.

    [Herald Interview] JobKorea's Klik brings jobs, community to growing foreign workforce in Korea

    [Herald Interview] JobKorea’s Klik brings jobs, community to growing foreign workforce in Korea
  10.

    [Graphic News] Rising wedding costs raise cash gift expectations

    [Graphic News] Rising wedding costs raise cash gift expectations
[Photo News] Futuristic Cockpit

By Korea Herald

Published : Nov. 11, 2024 - 17:10

LG Electronics on Monday unveiled its new Digital Cockpit concept involving modular systems for ultimate customization. The Digital Cockpit gamma, the third-generation concept of the appliance giant's future mobility, features OLED displays, artificial intelligence and 5G technologies. (LG Electronics)

