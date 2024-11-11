Home

Man charged with murder in fatal robbery for petty cash

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : Nov. 11, 2024 - 17:07

South Korean police said Monday they are investigating a man in his 40s for a murder in which he allegedly targeted another man in his 40s in a random robbery because "he looked wealthy."

The suspect is charged with murder in the killing that took place Friday in the city of Seosan, South Chungcheong Province. He told investigators that he committed the crime to pay his gambling debts, and targeted the victim because he was drunk and looked to be a wealthy man.

The suspect spotted the victim at around 9:40 p.m. sitting in the backseat of a vehicle in a parking lot in Dongmun-dong, Seosan and broke into the car, stabbing him to death and fleeing the scene in the car. He discarded the victim's body near a river at around 10 p.m., and torched the car in an empty lot at around 10:12 p.m.

He stole 100,000 won ($71) in cash from the victim's wallet.

He was arrested by police at around 5 p.m. on Saturday while hiding inside an acquaintance's home. Officials commenced a search after the victim's family reported the victim as missing earlier that day.

The victim, a resident of a nearby city, had been waiting for a paid driver to take him back home, after consuming alcohol at a meeting. He and the suspect were not acquainted, and officials believe that he was a victim of a random crime for money.

