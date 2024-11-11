[From the Scene] Naming of Jeju Olle course marks evolving ties of Korea, ASEAN

Participants at the Jeju Olle Trail 8 Route: ASEAN-Korea Olle unveiling ceremony, including Korea-ASEAN Center Secretary-General Kim Jae-shin (11th from left), Jeju Island Gov. Oh Young-hun (10th from left), actor Ryu Seung-ryong (13th from left) and ambassadors representing Southeast Asian countries, pose for a photo in front of a concrete bench to commemorate the 35th anniversary of dialogue relations between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Friday. (Korea-ASEAN Center)

JEJU ISLAND -- As South Korea's relationship with ASEAN marked a new high in its 35th year of dialogue relations by signing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, South Korea on Friday unveiled a new concrete bench near the shoreline of the southern part of Jeju Island.

The structure sits in the middle of Jeju Olle Trail No. 8 in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, where trekkers come across tourist attractions such as Jusangjeollidae -- a cliff formed by volcanic rocks -- and where those staying in large resort hotels on southern Jeju Island have easy access.

Jeju Olle Trail has 27 segments stretching 437 kilometers and has circled the volcanic resort island since its inception in 2007.

The new bench comprises five blocks of ultra-high-performance concrete, each weighing approximately 400 kilograms, enough to withstand the windy climate of the rocky beach, according to the Korea-ASEAN Center which hosted the unveiling ceremony on Friday.

Next to the structure stands a signboard that reads, "This symbolizes the enduring friendship and cooperation between ASEAN and Korea, commemorating the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Korea Dialogue Relations," along with a brief introduction of all 10 ASEAN member countries.