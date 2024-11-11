[From the Scene] Naming of Jeju Olle course marks evolving ties of Korea, ASEAN

Most Popular
[From the Scene] Naming of Jeju Olle course marks evolving ties of Korea, ASEANBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Nov. 11, 2024 - 16:41
JEJU ISLAND -- As South Korea's relationship with ASEAN marked a new high in its 35th year of dialogue relations by signing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, South Korea on Friday unveiled a new concrete bench near the shoreline of the southern part of Jeju Island.
The structure sits in the middle of Jeju Olle Trail No. 8 in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, where trekkers come across tourist attractions such as Jusangjeollidae -- a cliff formed by volcanic rocks -- and where those staying in large resort hotels on southern Jeju Island have easy access.
Jeju Olle Trail has 27 segments stretching 437 kilometers and has circled the volcanic resort island since its inception in 2007.
The new bench comprises five blocks of ultra-high-performance concrete, each weighing approximately 400 kilograms, enough to withstand the windy climate of the rocky beach, according to the Korea-ASEAN Center which hosted the unveiling ceremony on Friday.
Next to the structure stands a signboard that reads, "This symbolizes the enduring friendship and cooperation between ASEAN and Korea, commemorating the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Korea Dialogue Relations," along with a brief introduction of all 10 ASEAN member countries.
The structure lies within walking distance of Jeju ASEAN Hall, located at the International Peace Center Jeju in Seogwipo.
The Korea-ASEAN Center on the same day gave the 20-kilometer-long No. 8 route a new name -- ASEAN-Korea Olle.
The new structures and the new name "showcase one of Korea's key tourism assets ... while also allowing our citizens to explore the rich cultures of Southeast Asian countries," Kim Jae-shin, secretary-general of the Korea-ASEAN Center, said in his remarks Friday.
"The Olle Trail has not only become Korea's representative trekking course but also captivated travelers from around the world, showcasing the breathtaking and natural beauty of Jeju, while inviting everyone to experience it for themselves," he added.
Kim also said the Korea-ASEAN center plans to install 10 more benches and signs representing each ASEAN member country starting next year. Likewise, more tourist attractions for South Korean people in Southeast Asia will have symbols of South Korea-ASEAN friendship.
Later Friday, ambassadors of the ASEAN countries briefly walked along Olle Trail No. 8 to attend the launch of the "ASEAN Culture and Tourism Book Corner" and a book-donating ceremony in Jeju ASEAN Hall.
On behalf of the ambassadors of ASEAN countries, Maria Theresa Dizon-De Vega, ambassador of the Philippines to South Korea, said in her remarks that Friday's events "will serve to support our shared goals of promoting cross-cultural understanding and stronger connections across current and future generations."
