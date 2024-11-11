[Photo News] Bitcoin hits new high

Most Popular
[Photo News] Bitcoin hits new highBy Im Eun-byel
Published : Nov. 11, 2024 - 15:55
A screen shows bitcoin trading at over $80,000 at local crypto exchange Upbit's headquarters in southern Seoul, Monday morning. The price of bitcoin hit an all-time high, marking a nearly 17 percent rise over the past week. Bitcoin traded as high as $81,784 on Upbit, as of press time. The recent surge was largely driven by US President-elect Donald Trump's victory, after he stressed his will to ease crypto-related regulations. (Lim Se-jun/The Korea Herald).
