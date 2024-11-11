Dialogue launches without junior doctors, main opposition

From left: Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, ruling People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon and Lee Jin-woo, president of the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences, attend the first meeting of a consultative body with the government, ruling party and doctors' groups at the National Assembly in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

A consultative body, comprising the government, medical sector, and ruling party, was launched on Monday to seek a resolution to the standoff that began in February and deliver tangible results by year-end. It was held with opposition from the main opposition party and striking junior doctors and students against the expansion plan boycotting the meeting.

The move comes after ruling People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon proposed the formation of a four-way consultative body in early September to break the medical impasse amid the crisis in the health care sector sparked by junior doctors' massive resignations protesting the government's medical school admissions quota hike plan.

However, the medical sector's main stakeholders -- the Korean Medical Association, the largest doctors' group here representing some 140,000 members, the Korean Intern Resident Association and the Korean Medical Student Association -- have rejected the invitation to participate, demanding that the government scrap the hike plan before engaging in any form of dialogue. The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea had initially agreed to take part but remains uncommitted about joining the body, citing the lack of participation by junior doctors.

Despite the limited participation, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, presidential chief of staff for policy Sung Tae-yoon, Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho joined the body as government representatives. Doctor-turned-lawmaker Rep. Han Ji-ah and Reps. Lee Man-hee and Kim Sung-won from the ruling party and Lee Jin-woo, president of the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences, and Lee Jong-tae, chair of the Korea Association of Medical Colleges, are also in the body.

The newly launched group will discuss ways to bring intern and resident doctors back to training hospitals and guarantee the autonomy of the Korea Institute of Medical Education and Evaluation, an institution -- mostly comprised of doctors -- that evaluates the quality of medical education at medical school, as well as other issues without preconditions.

The committee is set to operate until the end of December and hold two weekly meetings, with the aim of bringing out "meaningful outcomes" by Dec. 22 or 23 so that it can deliver a "Christmas gift" to the public who have borne the brunt of disruptions in health care.

During the first meeting at the National Assembly, the ruling party chief called the launch a "major stride," noting that decisions made within the consultative body will guide government policy. He also urged the DP to join the talks.

Prime Minister Han pledged to address trainee doctors' requests for better working conditions and fair compensation, stressing that they are the "future and assets" of the country's health care system. He also said that the government's medical reform initiative is more than raising the medical school quota.

The president of the KAMA underscored that the government and the ruling party would "demonstrate sincere commitment" to solving the issue at hand through honest and constructive dialogues, apologizing to the public for causing the monthslong medical void.

After the meeting, Rep. Han told reporters that the details for revisiting the quota hike for the 2025 and 2026 academic years were not discussed, but there are no limits on topics that can be discussed within the body.

When asked about the outcome of the first meeting, Rep. Kim told reporters that it was a "positive step forward," noting that the three sides had a sincere exchange of views.

"The medical circle expressed concerns that male junior doctors who resigned might be required to enlist in the military in March even if they get hired next year. The government will find ways to support their return," Rep. Kim explained.

While eyes are on whether the committee would seek a breakthrough in the stalemate against the odds, Park Dan, who heads the junior doctors' group, expressed discomfort over the body's commencement.

"It's meaningless to kick off without having key parties affected. The ruling party chief is overly casual, saying he would engage in talks without junior doctors and medical students. The government and the ruling party shall pay the price for ignoring our demands," Park wrote on his Facebook.

The KMA, which underwent a major leadership change on Sunday after its controversy-ridden leader Lim Hyun-taek was impeached, also remains unresponsive in joining the body.