[From the Scene] Step inside the world of 'Squid Game 2'

The countdown to "Squid Game 2" has begun as the global hit series is set to return this December. Last December, the press was given a tour of the "Squid Game 2" filming location for an exclusive sneak peek at the new season. Located in Daejeon Expo Science Park, the filming studio for "Squid Game 2" offered reporters a view of the show's iconic "maze corridors" and the massive dormitory for the fictional game’s participants.

For the upcoming season, the disorienting stair-filled passages -- referred to as "maze corridors" -- that participants use to traverse between game locations -- were expanded. "The maze corridor area has been enlarged by about 30 pyeong, increasing from 95 pyeong (314 square meters) in Season 1 to around 120 pyeong (397 square meters) in Season 2. The height of the corridors has also been raised to 11 meters," explained the show's art director, Chae Kyung-sun, during the tour. According to Chae, the corridors are a key setting for events unfolding in the new season. "As the characters navigate the maze corridors, conflicts, confrontations and incidents will take place," she said. Chae further explained that the bright-colored corridors were designed with a specific vision in mind. "For this set, like in Season 1, a great deal of attention was paid to the color scheme. While developing the overall visual concept for 'Squid Game,' we focused on the question, 'What colors could evoke a childlike sense of innocence?' With this in mind, we chose pink as a signature color, making it the dominant shade in these spaces," said Chae. "To maintain consistency, we returned to the same paint shop from Season 1, matched the exact shade of pink, and incorporated it into the set design," she explained.

One of the most notable changes in the new season of "Squid Game" is the introduction of a series of choices for the contestants: every time a game ends, the participants can now decide whether to stay and continue playing or opt out of the deadly games. The 13-meter-high, 400-pyeong set designed as the dormitory for the participants is a vast, cold space, dominated by endless rows of stacked beds that give it a prison-like feel. While the dormitory in the new season closely mirrors the one from Season 1, this time, blue 'O' and red 'X' symbols, glowing with LED lights, are embedded on the floor. The space is also divided into distinct 'O' and 'X' zones, marked by sweeping blue and red lines that cut through the area. "In Season 2, the participants' choice between 'O' and 'X' will split the group, causing them to take sides and ignite conflicts," said Hwang Dong-hyuk who directed both seasons of "Squid Game." "This division is visually highlighted in the set design to emphasize the tension," said Hwang.

"There are many regional and religious conflicts worldwide, and in Korea, there are also significant conflicts between generations, genders, regions and social classes," he said. "In real life, we can easily see people drawing lines, dividing sides, saying other groups are wrong, and distinguishing them with 'O' and 'X' symbols, then attacking them," he added. According to Hwang, the use of 'O' and 'X' in "Squid Game 2" will serve as a satirical reflection of such social conflicts.

