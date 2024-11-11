Most Popular
-
1
Raising bookworms or robots? Why private reading academies thrive
-
2
Yoon struggles amid lowest approval rating
-
3
LG Display unveils world's most stretchable display
-
4
[Weekender] AI is silently changing our work: 7 professionals share how
-
5
Korean shipbuilders upbeat on Trump’s call for collaboration
-
6
Fire at Posco plant in Pohang extinguished, but raises safety concerns
-
7
Student backlash erupts as Dongduk Women's University weighs coed future
-
8
BTS’ Jin to spread happiness with 1st solo album ‘Happy’
-
9
Fire erupts at POSCO Pohang plant; 1 worker injured
-
10
Drug use rises, but 13 addiction clinics treated no one last year: report
[From the Scene] Step inside the world of 'Squid Game 2'
New set reveals what's coming in hit show's second seasonBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Nov. 11, 2024 - 14:10
The countdown to "Squid Game 2" has begun as the global hit series is set to return this December.
Last December, the press was given a tour of the "Squid Game 2" filming location for an exclusive sneak peek at the new season.
Located in Daejeon Expo Science Park, the filming studio for "Squid Game 2" offered reporters a view of the show's iconic "maze corridors" and the massive dormitory for the fictional game’s participants.
For the upcoming season, the disorienting stair-filled passages -- referred to as "maze corridors" -- that participants use to traverse between game locations -- were expanded.
"The maze corridor area has been enlarged by about 30 pyeong, increasing from 95 pyeong (314 square meters) in Season 1 to around 120 pyeong (397 square meters) in Season 2. The height of the corridors has also been raised to 11 meters," explained the show's art director, Chae Kyung-sun, during the tour.
According to Chae, the corridors are a key setting for events unfolding in the new season.
"As the characters navigate the maze corridors, conflicts, confrontations and incidents will take place," she said.
Chae further explained that the bright-colored corridors were designed with a specific vision in mind.
"For this set, like in Season 1, a great deal of attention was paid to the color scheme. While developing the overall visual concept for 'Squid Game,' we focused on the question, 'What colors could evoke a childlike sense of innocence?' With this in mind, we chose pink as a signature color, making it the dominant shade in these spaces," said Chae.
"To maintain consistency, we returned to the same paint shop from Season 1, matched the exact shade of pink, and incorporated it into the set design," she explained.
One of the most notable changes in the new season of "Squid Game" is the introduction of a series of choices for the contestants: every time a game ends, the participants can now decide whether to stay and continue playing or opt out of the deadly games.
The 13-meter-high, 400-pyeong set designed as the dormitory for the participants is a vast, cold space, dominated by endless rows of stacked beds that give it a prison-like feel.
While the dormitory in the new season closely mirrors the one from Season 1, this time, blue 'O' and red 'X' symbols, glowing with LED lights, are embedded on the floor.
The space is also divided into distinct 'O' and 'X' zones, marked by sweeping blue and red lines that cut through the area.
"In Season 2, the participants' choice between 'O' and 'X' will split the group, causing them to take sides and ignite conflicts," said Hwang Dong-hyuk who directed both seasons of "Squid Game."
"This division is visually highlighted in the set design to emphasize the tension," said Hwang.
"There are many regional and religious conflicts worldwide, and in Korea, there are also significant conflicts between generations, genders, regions and social classes," he said.
"In real life, we can easily see people drawing lines, dividing sides, saying other groups are wrong, and distinguishing them with 'O' and 'X' symbols, then attacking them," he added.
According to Hwang, the use of 'O' and 'X' in "Squid Game 2" will serve as a satirical reflection of such social conflicts.
Hwang also hinted that Season 2 will feature cast members with personal connections.
"Unfortunately, we killed off most of the popular characters, so new actors have been brought in. Just as Ki-hun and Sang-woo were childhood friends from the same neighborhood in Season 1, this time, there will be more participants with personal ties, so you can look forward to that," Hwang explained.
"Squid Game," upon its release in 2021, became a global phenomenon, ranking in the global top 10 list for TV (Non-English) for 16 consecutive weeks, with nine of those weeks at No. 1. The show also earned Hwang Dong-hyuk the Primetime Emmy Award for Directing for a Drama Series and Lee Jung-jae the award for Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2022.
Season 2, set to be released on Dec. 26, will feature some actors returning from the first season, including Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Gong Yoo and Wi Ha-jun. The season will also introduce a host of new cast members such as Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Yang Dong-keun, Park Gyu-young and Choi Seung-hyun for yet another star-studded lineup.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon struggles amid lowest approval rating
-
Why private reading academies thrive
-
Fire at Posco plant in Pohang extinguished, but raises safety concerns