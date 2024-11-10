Three-time Olympic gold medalist Oh named for CICI award

South Korean Olympic fencing gold medalist Oh Sang-uk will receive the annual Korea Image Stepping Stone Award presented by the Corea Image Communication Institute in January next year.

“Oh elevated South Korea’s global profile by winning two gold medals in the men’s individual and team sabre at the 2024 Paris Olympics,” CICI, a nonprofit promoting Korea’s image abroad, said in a statement Sunday.

The Korea Image Stepping Stone Bridge Award went to Korean American chef Edward Lee while the Korea Image Flower Stone Award went to Olympic table tennis bronze medalist Shin Yu-bin.